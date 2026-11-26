MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Nov 26 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed three missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh, overnight Wednesday.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said early Thursday in a statement on social media platform X that air defences had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh, where loud explosions were heard in the city center.

Late Wednesday, Al-Maliki said on X that the coalition had intercepted a cruise missile launched toward the kingdom's western region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Neither statement mentioned any casualties or material damage.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday it had attacked the Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting eight drones in eastern and western Saudi Arabia and striking multiple targets in Yemen.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea claimed the attacks caused damage at both ports: Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia and Jazan further south near the Yemeni border.

Sarea did not specify the weapons used.

He warned that further attacks on Hodeidah would draw an "immediate and direct" response under a "port-for-port" policy, and pledged to continue operations inside Saudi Arabia until airstrikes stopped and what he described as a blockade on Houthi-held areas was lifted.

Airstrikes hit telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah on Monday, leaving 17 killed and 11 injured, al-Masirah TV reported, citing the Houthi telecommunications department.

Also on Wednesday, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said in statements on social media platform X that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed seven drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, including four in Ras Tanura, and one near Jeddah Islamic Port in the kingdom's west, with no civilian injuries reported.

In a separate statement, Al-Maliki said it also targeted "operational capabilities" at Hodeidah and destroyed several targets in Yemen's northern provinces of Saada and Amran.

He also confirmed that a Houthi-launched projectile had hit Jazan port, causing "minor damage" but no civilian injuries.

The exchange came amid intensifying hostilities between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition. In recent days, the Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes across Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.