MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Marking the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives and the victims of the attacks at a memorial ceremony in Mumbai.

He also greeted citizens on Constitution Day and asserted that India is now far better equipped to deter and retaliate against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said the November 26 attacks went beyond targeting prominent landmarks and amounted to an assault on India's sovereignty and constitutional values.

"We pay tribute today to the martyrs of the cowardly attack on Mumbai on 26/11. This attack was not on the Taj Hotel, Trident, or CSMT. It was an attack on India's sovereignty," he said. He added that the attacks were an attempt to challenge the country's sovereignty and strike at the Constitution of India.

Fadnavis recalled that the attackers deliberately chose crowded locations frequented by large numbers of foreign nationals to maximize casualties and project globally that they had struck India, before being confronted by security forces.

Fadnavis paid homage to the security personnel who lost their lives during the siege, including senior police officers Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar and Ashok Kamte, as well as NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Highlighting the bravery of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Fadnavis recalled how the police officer confronted Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 attacks, armed only with a baton.

"Even as bullets struck his body, Tukaram Omble held on to Kasab without caring for his own life," he said.

Fadnavis added that Kasab's capture enabled India to present evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the attacks before the international community.

"The world accepted that this attack was state-sponsored by Pakistan. We could show the world that Pakistan is a terrorist nation. That is why we can never forget this day, and we must never allow such an attack to happen again," he said.

Asserting that Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India demonstrated an unbreakable resolve, Fadnavis said major terror incidents in Mumbai and across the country have been curbed over the past 12 years, with foiled attempts pushed back through police and armed forces vigilance.

Linking historical vigilance to recent security doctrine, he pointed to India's response following the Pahalgam attack, saying India showed its fierce resolve and demonstrated that it will not tolerate such strikes and will enter Pakistan to avenge them.

"Therefore, one must learn from history and look toward the future," he added.

"Societies that forget their history may have a present, but they have no future," he remarked.

In his post on X, the CM said, "Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks, and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives."

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who was also present at the function to pay tribute to security personnel and victims at a memorial ceremony in Mumbai, said, "26 November, 2008... The cowardly terrorist attack on Mumbai shook the entire nation. In this horrific attack, many innocent citizens lost their lives. Many brave soldiers, police officers and personnel made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting valiantly against the terrorists to defend the country. Their courage, dedication to duty and sacrifice for the nation will always be remembered. Heartfelt tributes to the innocent citizens who lost their lives in this attack, and a grateful salute to the heroes who laid down their lives!"

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Deo Verma also paid tribute to police officers and personnel and army soldiers who laid down their lives defending the country while combating the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.