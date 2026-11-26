New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has risen to become the world's third-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation, overtaking Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), as its shares continued to gain following their stock market debut.

According to latest market data, NSE was valued at around USD 64.1 billion, ahead of Deutsche Boerse at USD 63.4 billion, London Stock Exchange Group at USD 62.4 billion, Nasdaq at USD 59.4 billion and HKEX at USD 57.1 billion. The global ranking is led by CME Group, with a market capitalisation of USD 111.6 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at USD 99.4 billion. NSE shares were trading at Rs 2,369.65 at the time of filing this report, up 2.24 per cent. The stock has gained around 32 per cent from its listing price of Rs 1,800 on September 24.

The latest milestone marks a further rise in the exchange's global standing within a week of it emerging as the world's fifth-largest listed exchange by market capitalisation on November 20. On Wednesday, NSE's market capitalisation had crossed Rs 5.76 lakh crore, making it the ninth most valued company in the Indian stock market. The development comes two months after NSE made its long-awaited stock market debut on the BSE on September 24. The shares listed at Rs 1,800, a premium of 0.84 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,785, before rising to Rs 1,876.70 during the session.

The exchange's Rs 22,561-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding period. Established in 1992, NSE began operations in 1994 as India's first electronic stock exchange. It provides trading, clearing and settlement services across equities, debt, currencies, commodities and derivatives. The exchange's rising valuation has strengthened its position among the world's largest listed market operators, with its share price continuing to advance in the months following its listing. (ANI)