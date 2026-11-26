Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Actor Adam Sandler has praised Paralympic gold medallist Ezra Frech following his historic victory in the 35th season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. Celebrating the 21-year-old athlete's achievement, Sandler shared a heartfelt video message and photograph on his X and Instagram accounts, describing him as "the king again". In his personal message, Sandler revealed that he has known Frech since elementary school and has admired his determination and achievements since childhood. Calling the athlete a "massive inspiration for all", the actor congratulated him on his latest accomplishment and wished him continued success.

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Sandler also extended his love to the entire Frech family. Responding to the actor's message, Frech wrote in the comments, "LOVE YOU ADAM!!!!" The public exchange comes a day after Frech and his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24.

The victory marked several milestones for Frech. He became the first Paralympic athlete and the first amputee to win the competition. At 21, he also became the youngest male celebrity champion in the show's 35-season history.

One of the defining moments of the finale came during Frech and Karagach's freestyle performance to Linkin Park's 'Numb'. When Frech attempted to reattach his prosthetic leg midway through the routine, its suction mechanism failed, causing it to come off during a jump. However, Frech continued dancing on one leg without interrupting the performance. He even performed a lift with Karagach before reattaching his prosthetic and completing the routine alongside wheelchair dancers.

The duo delivered an impressive performance throughout the finale, securing a perfect score of 90 out of 90 across their three routines. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded them three consecutive scores of 30.

Sandler's connection with the Frech family goes back several years. The actor first met them in Southern California through Angel City Sports, an adaptive sports organisation founded by Ezra's father, Clayton Frech. Sandler has long supported the organisation.

Beyond his television success, Frech is an accomplished para-athlete and a two-time Paralympic gold medallist. At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, he won gold in the men's 100m T63 event in 12.06 seconds and the T63 high jump with a Paralympic record of 1.94 metres. He also holds the T63 high jump world record of 1.97 metres, set at the 2024 US Paralympic Trials, and the US T63 long jump record of 7.05 metres.

The Season 35 finale saw Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, finish second, followed by Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold in third place. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik secured fourth place, while Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas finished fifth.

For Karagach, the win marked her second Mirrorball Trophy. She previously won Season 30 alongside basketball player Iman Shumpert. (ANI)