Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Proposed US tariffs on Indian goods are largely discounted by equity markets and unlikely to derail India's broader rally, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo. Speaking exclusively with ANI on Thursday, Chouhan said a strong domestic foundation, improving corporate earnings, and a stabilizing rupee are drawing foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back into Indian equities.

Addressing concerns over Washington's dual-rate tariff proposal—17 per cent under a bilateral trade pact versus 25 per cent without one—Chouhan noted that Indian policymakers have signalled they are close to finalizing an agreement. "If we achieve the deal, then the tariff rates would remain 17 per cent. If it does not go through, then it would be around 25 per cent," Chouhan said. "That is something which is really positive for our markets because our tariff rates are much more efficient as compared to other emerging markets like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Taiwan."

He added that Indian corporates have navigated tariff risks over the past two years and are well prepared. While manufacturing and textile stocks could face minor pressure if talks stall, Chouhan stressed that the broader market has already factored in the overhang. "Broadly, I am of the view that it is something which is already discounted in the market," he said. "Yes, if something comes really exceptional, like more than 25 per cent or 50 per cent, then only it can impact the overall sentiment. Otherwise, it should get resolved as early as possible so that the overhang will go away."

On foreign fund flows, Chouhan highlighted that FIIs had kept allocations to India low during the global artificial intelligence rally. However, weakness in global AI stocks, portfolio diversification, and the rupee strengthening toward 92–92.5 levels despite a firm US dollar index have revived overseas buying. "Because of the currency strengthening and diversification, and because of some weakness in AI companies, we are seeing a good amount of active interest in our markets from FIIs," Chouhan explained.

Looking ahead to the Nifty's trajectory, Chouhan noted that recent quarterly earnings outperformed the preceding three quarters, providing solid fundamental backing. While markets remain watchful of crude oil prices, upcoming monetary policy, and the Union Budget, he remains constructive. "There are a number of things which have turned really positive for our market, and we are expecting this particular rally to continue for the next few months," he said, adding that investors should stay optimistic heading into the Budget. (ANI)