From Chad Gable's amateur pedigree to Randy Orton taking over as leader, here are four wwe names who could step into Team USA and who they would replace.

Evans holds one half of the World Tag Team Championship, and his partner Penta is on the opposite side this weekend. The two beat Bron Breakker and Austin Theory at Crown Jewel to take the titles, and Penta joined Team Mexico two nights later. Evans is the least established name on Cody's side, which makes him the simplest to write out.

Gable would be the obvious call. He is an Olympian with a genuine amateur wrestling background, exactly the sort of thing that matters in an elimination tag match. He also spent over a year posing as a lucha libre legend under the El Grande Americano persona, and has since apologised to the luchadors he disrespected, some of whom will be in the ring on Saturday.

Rhodes was named captain, so he cannot be quietly replaced, but he can be removed. If that happened, deliberately or otherwise, Orton could take his place. The American Nightmare beat him in a Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel, and Orton has not been seen since, which could change this weekend.

Adding The Viper would create an interesting dynamic given his history with Cody. Orton has led a group before with The Legacy, which Rhodes was part of. WWE could use the match to keep their rivalry alive, with Orton potentially using the platform to prove Cody lacks what leadership requires. His experience and the ability to hit an RKO from nowhere would make him a dangerous addition.

Rollins' return may have generated buzz, but his presence on Team USA has clearly caused friction. CM Punk was unhappy about it, and so was LA Knight. If anything happened to Rollins, Breakker could step in.

Breakker has been one of RAW's most aggressive performers in recent years and may be looking to branch out as a singles star or chase more opportunities in that lane. Adding him would give the group another powerful member and create tension with former opponents given his past with Evans.

As WWE United States Champion, Williams joining Team USA should have been automatic. Last week it came close to happening until Damian Priest injured him during their non-title match, writing him off from the team and seemingly from WWE television altogether.

If a spot did open up before the event, Rhodes might replace Punk instead, particularly if he cannot work with Rollins and the rest of the group. The replacement would be Williams, a very willing participant. His strength, speed and ability to perform under pressure would make him valuable, especially on a team like Rey Mysterio's.