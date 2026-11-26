The renowned Regional Arabic Course on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) was inaugurated on Tuesday, 24 November, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, bringing together distinguished IHL experts and government officials from across the Arab region.

Taking place from 24 to 30 November, the course is organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in coordination with the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Egyptian National Committee on International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL).

Since its launch in 2004, the annual course has aimed to strengthen understanding of IHL among Arab officials and academics. IHL is the body of law designed to protect civilians, prisoners of war, and all those who are not directly participating in hostilities during armed conflict.

This year's edition brings together participants from 14 Arab states, including government officials from various ministries, such as Defense, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior, representatives of Arab National Committees on IHL, prominent IHL academics, and members of Arab national Red Crescent societies.

“Today, IHL faces an increasingly rigorous test of its ability to uphold the protections established by its rules. There is a greater need than ever to uphold its rules and principles, raise awareness of them, and translate adherence to these norms from a mere legal framework into actual practice on the ground,” said Ambassador Mohand Saleh Ladjouzi, LAS Assistant Secretary-General of Legal Affairs Sector, during the opening session.

The same sense of urgency was echoed by Judge Sally Al-Saeedy, Assistant Minister of Justice for Human Rights, Women and Children, and Secretary-General of the Egyptian NCIHL.“The armed conflicts and humanitarian challenges facing the world, particularly in our Arab region, underscore that respect for international humanitarian law is not merely a theoretical matter, but a fundamental obligation underpinning the protection of lives and the preservation of human dignity.”

She added that this obligation becomes even more pressing amid the rapid evolution of methods and tactics of warfare, which raises new legal and practical challenges and calls for a thorough understanding of existing rules and the ability to apply them effectively in changing circumstances.

The ICRC currently counts more than 130 armed conflicts worldwide, a figure that has more than doubled over the past 15 years. Many of these conflicts have persisted for decades, trapping generations in cycles of violence and trauma and contributing to a sharp rise in humanitarian needs.

During the opening session, Guy Bruyninx, Deputy Head of the ICRC Delegation in Cairo, underscored the urgent need for renewed commitment to IHL:“We are facing a risk of historical magnitude if we do not reverse the current trajectory of how wars are being fought. The humanity in War conference on 7th December is a chance for world leaders to reaffirm their state's commitment to IHL,” he said.

The IHL Regional Arabic Course features expert-led sessions by prominent Arab and international figures, case studies, and practical discussions on international figures, case studies, and practical discussions on key IHL topics, including the protection of civilians, the conduct of hostilities and the international accountability framework. Other topics include the implementation of IHL concurrent with the use of new technologies, the connections between IHL and Islamic law, and IHL implementation as a step towards peace.

Upon completion, the course aims to strengthen IHL knowledge among practitioners and officials, equipping them with the skills needed to effectively support national implementation and dissemination efforts within their respective States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).