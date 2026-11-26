

Madagascar is still undergoing a political transition, compounding a challenging external environment, notably higher global oil prices amid the war in the Middle East.

The authorities recently submitted to Parliament the 2027 budget. The mission encouraged further efforts to boost tax revenues, including scope to further rationalize tax expenditures, while protecting the purchasing power of poor households through well-targeted measures, as appropriate. Discussions on the policies needed to complete the Fifth ECF and RSF reviews will continue in the coming months.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Mr. Constant Lonkeng, visited Antananarivo during November 16–24, 2026, to conduct the Fifth Reviews under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Resilience Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements, approved by the IMF Executive Board approved in June 2024 (see PR 24/232 ). The combined Third and Fourth reviews of the ECF and RSF were completed in September 2026 (see PR 26/271 ).

At the end of the visit, Mr. Lonkeng issued the following statement:

“Madagascar is undergoing a political transition, compounding a challenging external environment, notably higher global oil prices amid the war in the Middle East. The economy has shown some resilience in the face of these multiple shocks, supported by agriculture and telecommunications. On the demand side, while public investment has accelerated in recent months, private investment has been constrained by political uncertainty.

“The authorities recently submitted to Parliament the 2027 budget, which includes a package of revenue measures and prioritizes spending on energy, roads and agriculture to address Madagascar's significant development challenges. The mission encouraged further efforts to boost tax revenues, including scope to further rationalize tax expenditures, while protecting the purchasing power of poor households through well-targeted measures, as appropriate.

“The recovery of the public utility company (JIRAMA) should be accelerated to reduce technical and commercial losses and limit the entity's reliance on budgetary support overtime. The mission noted the need to limit the scope of the State Procurement of Madagascar's activities in the economy and to closely monitor fiscal risks that arise from the Malagasy Sovereign Wealth Fund, Air Madagascar, and other public enterprises.

“With the governance action plan now designed, it's opportune to move swiftly to implementation, with clearly defined priorities and a robust monitoring mechanism to strengthen accountability.

“Discussions on the policies needed to complete the Fifth ECF and RSF reviews will continue in the coming months.

“The team met with the Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison and the full Cabinet, Minister of Economy and Finance Herinjatovo Ramiarison, Minister of Energy Lucas Rabearimanga, Minister of Environnement and Sustainable Development Nolave Andriatsihala, Central Bank Governor Aivo Andrianarivelo, other senior government officials, parliamentarians, private sector representatives, and the donor community.

“The IMF team would like to thank the Malagasy authorities and various stakeholders for their cooperation and candid discussions.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).