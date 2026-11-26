MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Asian equity markets recovered on Thursday as investors reassessed the potential impact of proposed US tariffs on major trading partners. The improvement followed several sessions of heavy selling, with technology stocks and concerns about artificial intelligence investment previously weighing on regional sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.6%, while South Korea's benchmark index gained 1.9%. Taiwan's equity market also recovered, supported by a broader improvement in regional risk appetite. US and European equity futures moved higher during the Asian session.

The rebound suggested that investors were becoming more comfortable with the potential scope and timing of Washington's proposed trade measures.

Tariff concerns appear less severe

The latest US proposals involve additional tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union.

However, the proposed duties are not expected to be added on top of tariffs introduced in July. Their implementation could also be delayed until February or March 2027, giving businesses and governments additional time to assess the implications.

The possibility that certain technology products could remain exempt has also helped moderate some concerns about disruption to international supply chains.

For Asian exporters, the distinction is important. Economies such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan depend heavily on international manufacturing and electronics demand.

AI investment concerns remain unresolved

Despite Thursday's recovery, uncertainty surrounding the technology sector has not disappeared.

Nvidia remained under pressure after S&P placed its credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade, citing concerns involving management and board oversight.

The development added to wider questions about the financial sustainability of the enormous investments being made in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Investors are increasingly examining whether demand for advanced computing equipment will translate into sufficient long-term revenue and profits.

A cautious recovery

The latest gains provide some relief following the sharp declines recorded earlier in the week. However, markets remain sensitive to changes in trade policy, technology-sector valuations and interest rate expectations.

Investors will continue monitoring developments from Washington and the performance of major semiconductor companies to assess whether Thursday's recovery can develop into a more sustained improvement in sentiment.