MENAFN - Asia Times) Last week in Shenzhen, Indonesia and China signed a US$1.8 billion agreement to turn Indonesian coal into ethanol, a liquid that can be mixed into petrol.

President Prabowo Subianto oversaw the signing. The partners include state oil company Pertamina, Indonesia's Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Beijing Petrochemical Engineering. The stated goal is to reduce Indonesia's petrol imports.

A few days later, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced in Jakarta that the Bakrie Group, one of Indonesia's best-known business families, will join the project. He also announced that construction had already started.

But Pertamina says the deal is still only a memorandum of understanding, a first step before any binding contract. A full study of costs and risks has not yet been done. Nobody yet knows where the plant will be located, how much it will produce or where the coal will come from.

So the partner was picked before the numbers were known. There are three key problems with all this.

Bahlil is not only the energy minister. Since August 2024, he has also led Golkar, one of the country's biggest political parties.

Aburizal Bakrie, the senior figure of the Bakrie family and former Golkar chairman, sits on the party's honorary council. When a minister who also runs a party hands a role in a state-backed project to a group linked to his party's elder, without any study, the public has every right to ask why.