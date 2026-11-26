MENAFN - UkrinForm) The document emphasises the deepening of cooperation in the field of European security and defence resilience, reports Ukrinform.

According to the declaration, the European Union remains resolute in its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, underpinned by robust and effective security guarantees for Ukraine.

The EU will continue to provide Ukraine and its people with comprehensive assistance in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity, in coordination with like-minded partners, and welcomes the support for these efforts from partners in the Western Balkans.

As noted, the increasingly unstable geopolitical situation, caused by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East and rising global competition, underlines the need for closer ties between the EU and the Western Balkans.

Among the key provisions of the declaration on foreign policy coordination, the principles of European security are highlighted. The participants commended these principles, adopted during the meeting of the European Political Community on 12 November, and emphasised the need for further investment in multilateralism and respect for international law.

The alignment of Western Balkan partners' policies with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) — in particular the application and enforcement of restrictive measures and efforts to prevent their circumvention — is identified as an important manifestation of their strategic choice. At the same time, those EU partners that already fully comply with the CFSP have been commended, whilst the others are urged to follow suit.

The parties emphasised their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defence, in particular through the European Peace Facility and the missions and operations of the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy. They also agreed to enhance resilience against cyber and other hybrid threats, including foreign information manipulation and interference.

Furthermore, the EU stated that it would support the diversification of energy supply sources and routes to enhance energy security and reduce dependencies, as well as the development of transport links, in particular the Eastern Mediterranean Corridor and the strategically important Corridor VIII, which connects the Adriatic and Black Seas.

Supporting Ukraine, defending Europe

The document also notes that the Western Balkan partners have endorsed the declaration, whilst Serbia did not participate in its adoption.

As reported by Ukrinform, a two-day meeting of the European Council begins in Brussels on 26 November, dedicated to discussing the EU's next multiannual budget and financial support for Ukraine.

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