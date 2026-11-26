MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Nine suspects allegedly involved in robbery and street snatching were killed in alleged police encounters over the past two weeks as part of the“Street Fight” operation in Peshawar.

SSP Investigation Dr Sami said police rechecked the records of 850 previously recorded suspects this month. Interviews and information gathered during the process helped identify active snatching groups. Police also identified 15 street crime hotspots across the city and increased patrolling in these areas.

He said special teams have been assigned to respond promptly to snatching incidents, while recoveries have also been made from 27 suspects wanted in various cases.

According to Dr Sami, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed launched the“Street Fight” campaign in early November to prevent a rise in street crime during winter and identify those involved in such offences.