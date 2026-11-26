MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A polio case has been reported in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after six years, taking the nationwide tally to 10 this year following confirmation of the virus in a 14-month-old girl.

According to the Karak Health Department, the affected child, Zunaira, belongs to Hakmi Banda village in the Shinnawa Gudi Khel union council of Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil. District Health Officer Shoaib Khattak said the virus has affected the girl's right leg, while symptoms first appeared on November 8.

The department said the last polio case in Karak was reported in November 2020, also in the same union council.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported eight polio cases this year, including three each in Bannu and Khyber districts and one each in North Waziristan and Karak. Sindh has reported two cases.

Meanwhile, poliovirus has been detected in 160 environmental samples across the country this year.