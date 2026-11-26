MENAFN - GetNews)Nicholas BonitoApplications now open for the Nicholas Bonito Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, a one-time award for college students with a vision for business and innovation

Orlando, FL - Nov. 26, 2026 - Entrepreneur and independent researcher Nicholas Bonito today announces the opening of applications for the Nicholas Bonito Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. The one-time scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States who show initiative, determination, and a desire to turn ideas into meaningful opportunities.

The scholarship is not an annual program. It is a single award created to recognize one student whose essay shows a clear understanding of a real problem, need, or opportunity and a practical approach to addressing it. Eligible students can apply online at .

Purpose of the Scholarship

Nicholas Bonito established the scholarship to encourage students who see opportunity where others see obstacles. His own path in business began with hands-on experience in operations, project execution, customer service, and problem-solving. That experience shaped his view that entrepreneurship grows from curiosity, discipline, and a steady commitment to improvement.

“Entrepreneurship begins when a person decides to act on an idea,” says Nicholas Bonito. The scholarship reflects that belief by giving students a way to put their entrepreneurial thinking in writing and gain recognition for it.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be at least 18 years of age.

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.

Hold an interest in entrepreneurship, business leadership, innovation, or venture creation.

Submit an original essay responding to the scholarship prompt. Provide all required application materials before the deadline.

The scholarship is not tied to any particular city, state, or region. Students at accredited institutions throughout the country are encouraged to apply.

Essay Prompt

Applicants are asked to respond to the following: Entrepreneurship often requires individuals to identify opportunities where others see challenges. Describe a problem, need, or opportunity that inspires you to pursue entrepreneurship. How would you approach developing a solution, and what impact would you hope to create through your entrepreneurial efforts?

Essays must be original and between 500 and 800 words. Submissions are reviewed on clarity of thought, originality, and the strength of the applicant's approach to creating impact.

Award and Key Dates

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to one selected student. The key dates are:



Application deadline: March 15, 2027 Winner announcement: April 15, 2027

Impact

Through the scholarship, Nicholas Bonito aims to support students at an early stage of their entrepreneurial development. The essay process asks applicants to define a problem, outline a solution, and consider its wider effects. These are skills that carry into business, research, and community work. By recognizing one student's ideas, Nicholas Bonito hopes to encourage a broader culture of initiative among college students.

Students, academic advisors, and campus entrepreneurship programs can find full application details and submission instructions on the official scholarship website.

About the Nicholas Bonito Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

The Nicholas Bonito Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is a one-time scholarship program founded in 2026 by entrepreneur Nicholas Bonito of Orlando, Florida. The program recognizes undergraduate students who show initiative and a desire to turn ideas into meaningful opportunities. Its core mission is to encourage the next generation of business builders by rewarding original thinking and a commitment to creating positive impact.