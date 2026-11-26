MENAFN - GetNews)Michael GabelliOne-time scholarship accepts applications from full-time undergraduate students across the United States through May 15, 2027

New York, New York - Nov. 26, 2026 - The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants has opened applications for a one-time scholarship designed to support undergraduate students committed to public service. Established by business executive Michael Gabelli, the scholarship is open to eligible students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities anywhere in the United States.

The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate civic engagement and plan careers in fields that serve the public. Applications are accepted online through the scholarship website, michaelgabellischolarship, until May 15, 2027.

Purpose of the Scholarship

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants supports students preparing for careers in government, nonprofit organizations, public policy, social work, education, and related fields. Michael Gabelli created the program to acknowledge students who already contribute to their communities and intend to continue that work after graduation.

“Public service depends on capable, dedicated people, and many of them are students today,” said Michael Gabelli, who oversees the scholarship. The program is a single award rather than a recurring annual offering.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:



Full-time enrollment at an accredited U.S. college or university

A demonstrated commitment to public service, civic engagement, or community involvement

A minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

A planned career in government, nonprofit organizations, public policy, social work, education, or a related field A complete application, including a personal essay, submitted by the deadline

Application Essay

Applicants respond to a prompt asking them to describe their commitment to public service and explain how they plan to make a positive impact on their community or society through their careers. The prompt also asks about the experiences that shaped their dedication to serving others and how the scholarship would help them reach their goals.

Reviewers look for essays that share a personal story or experience illustrating a genuine interest in public service. Applicants are asked to be specific about their career aspirations and to explain how the one-time award of $2,500 would support their education and their ability to serve others.

Key Dates



Application deadline: May 15, 2027 Winner announcement: June 15, 2027

The scholarship is not tied to any particular city or state. Eligible students from all regions of the country may apply, and the winner is selected based on the strength of the application materials.

Background on the Sponsor

Michael Gabelli is Managing Director and President of Gabelli & Partners, where he oversees the firm's Alternative Investment Group. He is a graduate of Boston College, New York University, and Columbia Business School. He has supported a range of charitable and community organizations and previously spent more than a decade volunteering as a youth baseball and football coach. The scholarship reflects his continued interest in service and education.

How to Apply

Students can review complete guidelines, the essay prompt, and the application at michaelgabellischolarship. Applications must be complete and submitted by May 15, 2027, to be considered.

About the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants is a one-time scholarship program founded in [YEAR] by Michael Gabelli. It provides financial support to full-time college students who show a commitment to public service and plan careers in government, nonprofit work, public policy, social work, education, and related fields. The program's mission is to recognize and encourage students who intend to serve their communities and society through their professional lives.