Glow Oxygluta Strengthens Its Presence In India's Derma Skincare And Wellness Market Through An Expanding Partner Network
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 2026: Glow Oxygluta has quickly expanded to cover nearly all major markets in India through an extensive, growing network of doctors, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners, as well as skincare retailers and distributors. Having a vast network of 4,000 active business partners, the company has added diversification, expansion, and a vast professional network to its assets to achieve greater prominence in India's fast-growing wellness, skincare, and personal care market.
The company focuses on 6 broad segments: wellness, glutathione, collagen, hair, skin, and weight management. Their products include face washes, creams, and serums, as well as skin peels and professional haircare formulas, like shampoos, conditioners, and hair growth serums, and much more. The company sells its products through dermatologists and other medical professionals and also directly to retailers and distributors through clinics and salons. With reported numbers of 4000+ active partners, and presence in over 30 states and territories, and over 5million products having been shipped and a reorder rate of over 80%, Glow Oxygluta claims to have a large international footprint in more than 10 countries. To complement their distribution network, they offer their partners various incentives and support, such as having a dedicated Relationship Manager, regular staff training, marketing assistance, and business support.
In talking about the company's growth and their approach, Glow Oxygluta's co-founder Tarun Dhamija said,“As the industry of skincare and wellness gains more focus, awareness about more advanced skincare solutions, including ingredients and dedicated professional products, has grown. Our focus is on the creation of a distribution network that connects our products with doctors, dermatologists, retailers, and others who serve in our industry. We are certain that growth that can be maintained in the long term stems from cultivating relationships, product availability, and consistent support of business partners. In addition to expansion, our focus is on building that distribution network and on discovering ways of advancing that network across the industries of skincare and wellness.”
A greater understanding of consumer requirements has given way to changing demand within India's skincare and personal care markets. Specifically, consumers have requirements relating to anti-acne, pigmentation, uneven skin, ageing, and moisturisation, as well as sunscreen protection. Similarly, consumers now show greater interest in solutions addressing haircare concerns like hair growth, nourishment, scalp wellness, and other issues. Consumers' interest in this segment has increased to the extent that brands providing skincare and other personal care products are extending their offerings.”
Glow Oxygluta is taking a distribution-focused approach in order to improve access to its products and support partner business needs. In the future, it will look to increase its distribution network. It will also seek to capitalise on and improve its market position within current markets. Further growth opportunities are also available within derma, hair care and wellbeing in India.
The company focuses on 6 broad segments: wellness, glutathione, collagen, hair, skin, and weight management. Their products include face washes, creams, and serums, as well as skin peels and professional haircare formulas, like shampoos, conditioners, and hair growth serums, and much more. The company sells its products through dermatologists and other medical professionals and also directly to retailers and distributors through clinics and salons. With reported numbers of 4000+ active partners, and presence in over 30 states and territories, and over 5million products having been shipped and a reorder rate of over 80%, Glow Oxygluta claims to have a large international footprint in more than 10 countries. To complement their distribution network, they offer their partners various incentives and support, such as having a dedicated Relationship Manager, regular staff training, marketing assistance, and business support.
In talking about the company's growth and their approach, Glow Oxygluta's co-founder Tarun Dhamija said,“As the industry of skincare and wellness gains more focus, awareness about more advanced skincare solutions, including ingredients and dedicated professional products, has grown. Our focus is on the creation of a distribution network that connects our products with doctors, dermatologists, retailers, and others who serve in our industry. We are certain that growth that can be maintained in the long term stems from cultivating relationships, product availability, and consistent support of business partners. In addition to expansion, our focus is on building that distribution network and on discovering ways of advancing that network across the industries of skincare and wellness.”
A greater understanding of consumer requirements has given way to changing demand within India's skincare and personal care markets. Specifically, consumers have requirements relating to anti-acne, pigmentation, uneven skin, ageing, and moisturisation, as well as sunscreen protection. Similarly, consumers now show greater interest in solutions addressing haircare concerns like hair growth, nourishment, scalp wellness, and other issues. Consumers' interest in this segment has increased to the extent that brands providing skincare and other personal care products are extending their offerings.”
Glow Oxygluta is taking a distribution-focused approach in order to improve access to its products and support partner business needs. In the future, it will look to increase its distribution network. It will also seek to capitalise on and improve its market position within current markets. Further growth opportunities are also available within derma, hair care and wellbeing in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment