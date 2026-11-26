PNB Signs Mou With Deutsche Bank AG To Explore Collaboration In Acquisition Financing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th November 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's leading public sector banks, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in facilitating financing for share acquisitions by clients in India.
Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will explore opportunities to collaborate on acquisition financing transactions through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation, based on the specific requirements of clients.
The collaboration aims to leverage the respective capabilities of both institutions to facilitate financing solutions for clients undertaking share acquisition transactions.
The MoU was signed in the presence of PNB MD&CEO Shri Ashok Chandra and Shri Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia. The MoU was signed by Shri Biswajit Mohanty, General Manager, PNB, and Shri Anuj Agrawal, Managing Director and Shri Devesh Malviya, Head Credit Sales, Deutsche Bank AG, Mumbai Branch.
Speaking on the new partnership PNB MD&CEO Shri Ashok Chandra said,“This collaboration with Deutsche Bank marks an important step towards exploring new opportunities in acquisition financing. By leveraging our respective strengths and capabilities, we aim to facilitate tailored financing solutions for clients while strengthening our presence in the corporate banking ecosystem.”
Shri Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia, said:“India is a strategically important market for Deutsche Bank. As a Global Hausbank, we see considerable opportunity to support Indian companies as they grow in scale, pursue their strategic ambitions and deepen their connections to global markets. Our collaboration with PNB brings together complementary capabilities and creates a framework to explore financing solutions for clients pursuing growth opportunities, while preserving the independent credit, risk and governance standards of both institutions.”
Through this MoU, PNB and Deutsche Bank aim to explore opportunities for collaboration in acquisition financing while adhering to applicable regulatory requirements and maintaining independent decision-making processes.
Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will explore opportunities to collaborate on acquisition financing transactions through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation, based on the specific requirements of clients.
The collaboration aims to leverage the respective capabilities of both institutions to facilitate financing solutions for clients undertaking share acquisition transactions.
The MoU was signed in the presence of PNB MD&CEO Shri Ashok Chandra and Shri Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia. The MoU was signed by Shri Biswajit Mohanty, General Manager, PNB, and Shri Anuj Agrawal, Managing Director and Shri Devesh Malviya, Head Credit Sales, Deutsche Bank AG, Mumbai Branch.
Speaking on the new partnership PNB MD&CEO Shri Ashok Chandra said,“This collaboration with Deutsche Bank marks an important step towards exploring new opportunities in acquisition financing. By leveraging our respective strengths and capabilities, we aim to facilitate tailored financing solutions for clients while strengthening our presence in the corporate banking ecosystem.”
Shri Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia, said:“India is a strategically important market for Deutsche Bank. As a Global Hausbank, we see considerable opportunity to support Indian companies as they grow in scale, pursue their strategic ambitions and deepen their connections to global markets. Our collaboration with PNB brings together complementary capabilities and creates a framework to explore financing solutions for clients pursuing growth opportunities, while preserving the independent credit, risk and governance standards of both institutions.”
Through this MoU, PNB and Deutsche Bank aim to explore opportunities for collaboration in acquisition financing while adhering to applicable regulatory requirements and maintaining independent decision-making processes.
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