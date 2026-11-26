MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai gold prices recovered some of their losses this week as the United States announced tariffs on some of its major trading partners.

The 24K variant was trading at Dh433.25 per gram, up from Dh426 a day before, according to data by Dubai Jewellery Group. The other variants, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were trading higher at Dh401.25, Dh384.75, Dh329.75, and Dh257.25 per gram, respectively.

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Globally, spot gold was up 1.69 per cent at $3,597.01 per ounce as of 9:06am UAE times. Silver was up 3.92 per cent at $41.94 per ounce.

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After the run gold has witnessed, Axel Rudolph, Chief Technical Analyst at IG, said prices are looking less like a healthy correction and more like a serious reality check, with the prospect of further rate hikes and tariff uncertainty giving investors plenty of reasons to keep selling.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Century Financial, said investors are betting on additional interest-rate hikes while a tariff-driven rout in equities has prompted some traders to sell bullion to cover losses elsewhere.

US President Donald Trump proposed on Wednesday new tariffs on its largest trading partners, including China and the European Union. This sent technology stocks tumbling, which added to pressure on gold from stubborn inflation and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, said Valecha.

“Traders will be looking to today's release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, for fresh clues on the outlook for monetary policy, followed by jobless claims and new home sales ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday," he explained.

"Any upside surprise in inflation would reinforce the case for more rate hikes and could boost the dollar, putting additional pressure on gold."

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