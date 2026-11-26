MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port increased by $4.21, or 4.4%, from the previous trading session to $100.34 per barrel, according to oil market participants.

A similar upward trend was recorded at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, where the price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis rose by $4.18, or 4.6%, to $95.61 per barrel.

Other benchmark crude grades also posted gains. The price of Urals crude increased by $3.84, or 5.8%, to $70.14 per barrel, while North Sea Dated Brent rose by $4.64, or 5.1%, to $94.96 per barrel.

The latest price increases have pushed Azeri Light significantly above the oil price assumption underpinning Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget, which is based on an average of $65 per barrel.

Meanwhile, global oil prices continued to climb on Thursday, November 26, with Brent crude exceeding $95 per barrel for the third consecutive session. According to Trading Economics, the rally was driven by escalating attacks in the Middle East, which heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

"Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants continued their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including its key oil export terminal at Ras Tanura. Iran also reported that several vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz had struck mines. Despite the recent gains, oil prices remain nearly 20% below their levels at the beginning of the month, amid the recovery of crude supplies from the Persian Gulf. In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts an oil supply surplus in the fourth quarter. US government data also showed that commercial crude inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels last week. Gasoline and distillate inventories also rose," Trading Economics reported.

Looking ahead, market attention is also turning to OPEC+ production policy. The group's ministers are scheduled to meet on November 29 to discuss output policy for 2027, while Iraq is seeking an upward revision of its estimated production capacity.