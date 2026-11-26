(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 26. According to the CBI's published rates, the exchange rates for 40 currencies increased, while those for seven currencies declined compared with November 25. The official exchange rate for $1 stood at 1,959,682 rials, while the euro was valued at 2,151,014 rials, up from 2,144,966 rials a day earlier.

Currency Rial on November 26 Rial on November 25 1 US dollar USD 1,959,682 1,955,770 1 British pound GBP 2,567,653 2,564,591 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,361,090 2,342,011 1 Swedish króna SEK 191,225 190,959 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,473 199,358 1 Danish krone DKK 287,783 286,967 1 Indian rupee INR 21,238 21,087 1 UAE Dirham AED 533,610 532,545 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,276,765 6,271,186 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 709,607 707,675 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,234,535 1,228,795 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 250,055 249,412 1 Omani rial OMR 5,090,361 5,083,726 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,378,898 1,366,445 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,072,318 1,071,905 1 South African rand ZAR 111,190 111,435 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,669 38,639 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,808 23,803 1 Qatari riyal QAR 538,374 537,299 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 129,369 129,048 1 Syrian pound SYP 16,063 16,024 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,292,655 1,297,116 1 Saudi riyal SAR 522,582 521,539 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,211,920 5,201,516 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,518,299 1,516,782 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,563,995 1,568,264 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,996 58,825 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 933 931 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,326,733 1,317,299 1 Libyan dinar LYD 302,605 301,690 1 Chinese yuan CNY 293,776 293,422 100 Thai baht THB 5,751,395 5,761,976 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 475,670 475,179 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,454,771 1,454,479 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,764,008 2,758,491 1 euro EUR 2,151,014 2,144,966 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 428,071 425,358 1 Georgian lari GEL 756,524 755,037 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 106,878 107,328 1 Afghan afghani AFN 30,209 30,176 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 652,575 652,924 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,152,752 1,150,453 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,073,403 3,068,863 1 Tajik somoni TJS 212,372 212,155 1 Turkmen manat TMT 558,316 557,342 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,129 2,130

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,151,014 rials and $1 costs 1,959,682.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.93-2.96 million rials, while one euro is worth 3.21-3.24 million rials.