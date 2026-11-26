MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 24 November 2026, following the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority decided to maintain the Pillar 2 additional own funds requirement (P2R) at the current level and increase the additional own funds guidance (P2G) applicable to Bigbank AS on a consolidated basis.

The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority maintained the additional own funds requirement (P2R) applicable to Bigbank AS on a consolidated basis at the previous year's level, amounting to at least 3.2% of the total risk position (TREA), of which at least 2.4% must be covered with Tier 1 capital and at least 1.8% with Common Equity Tier 1 capital.

The Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority increased the additional own funds guidance (P2G) applicable to Bigbank AS on a consolidated basis from the previous year's level of 1.5% to at least 1.7% of the TREA. The new guidance will apply from April 1, 2027.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.2 billion euros, with equity of 325 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 242,000 active customers and employs more than 750 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Additional information:

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: ...

