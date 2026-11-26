MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Broker Dan Cooper, selling homes since 1991, and his Royal LePage Oakville team reflect on 4,400 transactions, 35 years of change and what comes next.

- Dan Cooper, Broker and Founder, Dan Cooper Group

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dan Cooper Group, the Oakville real estate team ranked the No. 1 Royal LePage team in Canada seven times, is marking 35 years since its founder began helping families buy and sell homes in Halton Region. Dan Cooper, a broker with Royal LePage, started in 1991 and has since closed more than 4,400 transactions worth more than $2.2 billion, while the team he built has recorded more than $7 billion in sales since 1999.

The market Cooper entered looked little like the one his team works in today. In 1991, listings were found in newspaper pages, offers moved by fax, and a buyer's first look at a home was almost always in person. Since then the region has absorbed the early-1990s downturn, the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic-era surge in demand and the fastest interest-rate increases in a generation. Oakville itself has grown into a town of more than 213,000 residents, up more than 10 percent between the 2016 and 2021 censuses alone.

What has not changed, according to the team, is what decides a sale. Pricing a home correctly, presenting it well, negotiating from knowledge of the street and the school catchment, and earning enough trust to be called back a decade later remain the work of an Oakville realtor in 2026 exactly as they were in 1991. The technology around that work is different; the judgment at the centre of it is not.

The numbers behind the seven national rankings reflect that continuity. Cooper has been recognized by Royal LePage for 22 years, holds Chairman's Club standing among the brokerage's top one percent of agents nationally, and was inducted into the Royal LePage Hall of Fame in 2019. The group serves Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton and the wider GTA.

Much of that recognition traces back to the community the team works in. Over the years the group has supported the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton, SickKids Foundation, Easter Seals Canada, Kerr Street Mission, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, the Boat Rally for Kids and Cancer and LightHouse for Grieving Children and Families, among other local organizations.

"I am grateful, first, to the families who let us into the biggest decisions of their lives, and to the people on this team who show up for them every day. We now sell homes for the children of clients we helped in the 1990s, and that says more about this group than any ranking," said Dan Cooper, founder of Dan Cooper Group. "Every one of those seven rankings was earned by a team, not a person. The way we market a home has been reinvented several times since 1991, and it will be reinvented again. What we refuse to change is how we treat people."

The practice that began with one agent is now a ten-person Royal LePage Oakville group of six brokers, two sales representatives and a dedicated operations and listing-coordination staff, with more than 100 years of combined experience. Listings are marketed with professional photography and video, monthly content production and an active social presence, and the team is preparing to launch a new dancooper this fall on a platform that updates every Oakville real estate listing, price change and sale within minutes of the board's records.

Looking ahead, the group plans to expand its coverage of Burlington and west Halton, continue its monthly community and market reporting, and bring the next generation of its brokers forward as the team enters its fourth decade. Anyone looking for an Oakville real estate agent can search current listings, request a home evaluation or reach the team at , by phone at 905-849-3360, or at 251 North Service Road West in Oakville.

About Dan Cooper Group

Dan Cooper Group is an Oakville, Ontario real estate team with Royal LePage serving Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area. Founded by broker Dan Cooper, who has helped families buy and sell homes since 1991, the team has recorded more than $7 billion in sales since 1999, has been ranked the No. 1 Royal LePage team in Canada seven times, has earned Royal LePage awards for 22 years, and its founder was inducted into the Royal LePage Hall of Fame in 2019. Learn more at .

Spencer Williams

Scale Selling Corporation

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Dan Cooper Group Marks 35 Years in Oakville Real Estate and Seven No. 1 Rankings in Canada News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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