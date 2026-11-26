MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Royal LePage's seven-time No. 1 team in Canada moves dancooper to OpenIDX, a TRREB-connected platform that refreshes Oakville listings every 15 minutes.

- Spencer Williams, Founder, Scale Selling

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dan Cooper Group, the Oakville real estate team ranked the No. 1 Royal LePage team in Canada seven times, has partnered with Burlington-based digital marketing firm Scale Selling to build on OpenIDX, a real estate data platform that connects real estate websites directly to the MLS.

Under the agreement, Scale Selling manages the Dan Cooper Group's websites, search engine optimization, content and customer relationship systems, while OpenIDX supplies the listing data and infrastructure behind the site. Every active listing across Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area is synchronized every 15 minutes, so new listings, price changes and sold results appear without manual updates. A full sweep of the board's active and sold records runs at least once every 24 hours.

The difference for buyers is speed and depth. Many brokerage websites display MLS listings, which search engines index poorly and which often update on a delay. OpenIDX renders each listing with a unique approach, that search engines and AI answer tools can read directly. Registered visitors can also research sold prices and sales history through OpenIDX sites, giving anyone comparing Oakville homes for sale the kind of market context that was previously available only through an agent.

For sellers, the platform means a listing reaches the market faster and stays visible longer. Dan Cooper Group listings are drawn from the team's own feed and placed ahead of general MLS listings in on-site search results, each with its own indexed page, photos, virtual tour links and brokerage attribution. Because the Scale Selling program also automates listing announcements across the team's social channels within 24 hours of a listing going live, a seller's home is promoted across search, social and email from a single data source, almost instantly.

"Our clients expect the same information their agent has, the moment it changes. With OpenIDX, every listing, price change and sale in our market shows up online within minutes, on your own domain and under your own brand," said Spencer Williams, founder of Scale Selling. "That is a real advantage for the families our systems help represent, whether they are buying their first condo or selling a family home they have owned for 30 years."

The move comes as most Oakville real estate searches now begin online, well before a buyer contacts an agent. Sites that publish fresh, complete listing information on their own domain earn stronger search rankings for terms such as MLS listings Oakville and Burlington real estate, which in turn brings more qualified buyers to a seller's listing.

"Dan Cooper Group has led this market for three decades on the strength of its people. Our job is to make sure the technology behind the team is just as strong," said Spencer Williams, founder of Scale Selling. "OpenIDX was built so that a top team's website is never waiting on a vendor for its data, updates or forward progress."

Buyers and sellers can search current Oakville real estate listings, request a home evaluation or reach the Dan Cooper Group through their various websites, by phone at 905-849-3360, or at the group's office at 251 North Service Road West in Oakville.

About Dan Cooper Group

Dan Cooper Group is an Oakville, Ontario real estate team with Royal LePage serving Oakville, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area. With more than 30 years in real estate and more than $7 billion in sales since 1999, the team has been ranked the No. 1 Royal LePage team in Canada seven times, has earned Royal LePage awards for 22 years, and its founder was inducted into the Royal LePage Hall of Fame in 2019. Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">dancooper.

About Scale Selling and OpenIDX

Scale Selling is a done-for-you digital marketing firm headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, serving businesses across Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe. The OpenIDX platform gives teams development tools, MLS Data, automation, AI features like chatbots to convert high intent leads and a fully compliant, search-optimized website. Learn more at or

Spencer Williams

Scale Selling Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dan Cooper Group Partners With Scale Selling to Modernize Oakville Real Estate Search News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.