Phoenix Manufacturing Offers Up to 40% Off Factory Prices Ahead of Winter and Spring Shopping Season

The annual factory sale coincides with the restocking of more than 1,600 jewelry SKUs ahead of upcoming seasonal retail demand.

SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 925SilverJewelry, the wholesale silver jewelry website of Phoenix Manufacturing, is midway through its only sale of the year. The Black Friday factory sale, which runs from November 23 to 30, 2026, offers wholesale buyers discounts of up to 40% on the manufacturer's existing factory prices.The sale comes just ahead of several major shopping occasions spanning winter and spring: Christmas and New Year, Valentine's Day on February 14 and Easter on March 28, 2027.While Christmas and New Year are just weeks away, historical wholesale search data published by Faire shows that interest in Valentine's Day and spring products begins as early as November. With Easter falling earlier in 2027, the factory's annual sale coincides with a period when wholesale buyers are preparing their inventory for the upcoming winter and spring shopping seasons.“Everyone talks about what end buyers can save on Black Friday, while businesses need to watch what they spend, too. With Christmas around the corner and Valentine's Day and Easter not far behind, we want businesses to get more out of their buying budgets while our factory sale is on,” said Rayan Ahmed, Head of Public Relations at Phoenix Manufacturing.In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, 925SilverJewelry began bringing more than 1,600 earring, ring and necklace SKUs back into stock, including designs requested by wholesale customers ahead of the holiday season.There are more than 15,000 jewelry designs on the wholesale website. Discounts during the sale vary according to the bulk order values rather than the number of pieces purchased per design. With no minimum quantity per individual style on stock orders, businesses can combine pieces from several collections in one order. In-stock orders are dispatched within two working days.Also coming into stock is a new rainbow-themed 925 silver jewelry collection. Some of the website's existing necklace, huggie and stud earring designs will soon be available in new color combinations using AAAA cubic zirconia.The jewelry sold through the wholesale website is designed and manufactured at Phoenix's own facility in Samut Prakan, Thailand, where product development, production and quality control are carried out in-house. The company's manufacturing practices also address material sourcing, energy use and employee working conditions.The factory holds Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification, undergoes Sedex SMETA 4-pillar and amfori BSCI audits, and completed its Social & Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) verification in 2026. Wholesale partners have access to documented information about the factory's manufacturing and employment practices.The annual Black Friday factory sale on 925SilverJewelry ends on November 30, 2026.Visit their website at:

Kaushali Herath

925 Silver Jewelry By Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

23841731 ext.

sales@925silverjewelry

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Phoenix Manufacturing Offers Up to 40% Off Factory Prices Ahead of Winter and Spring Shopping Season News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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