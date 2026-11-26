Petra Andrén, CEO of Quantum Australia

- Petra Andrén, CEO of Quantum Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The foundation behind Ozempic and an early Canva backer are expected to join a growing lineup of international investment heavyweights heading to Sydney to scout Australia's quantum industry for investment opportunities.

Denmark's Novo Nordisk Foundation is expected to join Bill Tai's US-based ACTAI Ventures, Singapore's Serendipity Capital, Silicon Valley's Playground Global, and other global investment heavyweights at the Quantum Australia Conference in February 2027.

These global funds will be represented by partners and senior investment leaders, including Playground Global's co-founder and General Partner Peter Barrett, looking to explore co-investment opportunities in Australian quantum companies with local investors.

Together, they hold hundreds of billions of dollars in assets while several already have a stake in Australian quantum:

- Playground Global is an early investor in PsiQuantum

- ACTAI Ventures recently invested in Silicon Quantum Computing, and

- Serendipity Capital has backed QuantX Labs and is a strategic partner to Emergence Quantum.

The international lineup marks a shift from the 2026 conference, which drew over 800 attendees and 18 international delegations, but whose investor panel was composed largely of Australian investors, including Main Sequence and Salus Ventures.

The 2027 program is instead expected to bring over 1000 attendees and bring significantly larger global investors into that conversation

The move comes as a growing number of Australia's quantum companies reach a tipping point where they need to seek the capital, customers and commercial partnerships needed to scale internationally.

Conference convener Quantum Australia deliberately brought international investors into the 2027 program to connect them with Australian investment funds and quantum companies, opening opportunities for co-investment and access to the capital, customers and global networks needed to scale Australian businesses.

It follows a year of significant developments in Australia's quantum scene in which Australian-born companies are already drawing global attention and a new generation of startups is coming through behind them.

Diraq and Silicon Quantum Computing were among the 11 companies worldwide, alongside IBM and Quantinuum, that US defence research agency DARPA selected for Stage B of its program to assess whether quantum computing approaches can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033.

Diraq has since advanced to Stage C, the program's final stage, in a sign of its standing among the very best in the world.

The pipeline of new quantum businesses also continues to grow, with Quantum Australia's NewQ and NextQ national commercialisation programs helping to create 26 quantum companies over the past 18 months, now seeking capital, customers and partnerships.

These developments are increasingly turning Australia into a regional quantum hub, with an Asia-Pacific startup competition added to the 2027 program to give the region's quantum startups access to the investors, customers, and partners gathering in Australia.

Petra Andrén, CEO of Quantum Australia, said:

“Australia has built some of the world's most promising quantum companies. Scaling them requires both Australian and international capital, alongside access to customers and global markets.

“The opportunity is to build investment relationships that can grow with these companies. Bringing Australian and international investors together can combine local knowledge with specialist expertise, follow-on capital and access to global customers.

“Our ambition is for Australian quantum companies to become global businesses while continuing to build research capability, operations and high-value jobs here. The conference brings together a year of Quantum Australia's work with startups, industry and investors to help make that possible.”

The conference will run at Royal Randwick in Sydney on 17 and 18 February 2027, with over 1,000 delegates expected.

A Quantum and Government day will follow in Canberra on 19 February at The Australian National University, and a National Event Series of state showcases, industry and government engagements, and partner events will run across Australia from 11 to 24 February.



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Quantum Australia ( ) is Australia's national centre for quantum industry growth, established to support delivery of the National Quantum Strategy. It provides a neutral national platform connecting universities, industry, government and investors to grow Australia's quantum ecosystem, accelerate industry adoption and build new ventures. Backed by the Australian Government, state governments and university partners, it coordinates activity across the sector helping Australia capture the economic benefits of quantum technologies.

Priyanka Dogra

Third Hemisphere

...cy

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