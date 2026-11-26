Thirteen Korean deep tech and femtech startups met U.S. investors and partners in Silicon Valley; Dreamkium will run the program twice a year from 2027

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamkium, a Silicon Valley go-to-market and investment advisory firm that helps Korean technology companies scale in the U.S., today announced the results of the 2026 Dream Challenge K-Startup, held Nov. 17–19 at Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale. The three-day program brought 13 Korean deep tech and femtech startups face to face with Silicon Valley angel investors, venture capital firms, accelerators and corporate technology partners.The event marked the first time a cohort of Korean femtech startups pitched together on a Silicon Valley investor stage. Korean femtech companies have typically approached the U.S. one at a time, through trade-show booths or short business trips. Dream Challenge gave them a dedicated pitch track, a curated panel of femtech mentors and investors, and direct introductions to U.S. industry partners.More than 100 investors, founders and industry professionals attended despite severe weather. Startups delivered English-language investor pitches before a six-member judging panel of Silicon Valley investors, exhibited their products, and joined structured networking. On the second day, the Korean Tech Company Showcase paired each company with at least three one-on-one meetings with U.S. investors and domain experts, focused on pre-seed investment, proof-of-concept (PoC) pilots and commercial partnerships.Opening a U.S. pathway for Korean femtechFemtech - technology addressing women's health across fertility, pregnancy, menopause and chronic conditions - is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. digital health. Korean femtech founders bring strong clinical and engineering capabilities, but have had limited access to U.S. investors and channel partners.To close that gap, Dreamkium built a dedicated HealthTech and Femtech track and recruited femtech-focused mentors and angel investors. The firm also partnered with Women in AI, a Silicon Valley community of women AI professionals, to bring women technology leaders into the room. Beyond the Bay Area, Dreamkium extended the femtech network to the U.S. East Coast, connecting participants with femtech companies, specialist institutions, startup studios and angel groups to lay the groundwork for U.S. commercialization and follow-on fundraising.Putting Korean deep tech in front of U.S. buyers and investorsIn the Deep Tech track, startups presented core technologies and business models to U.S. VCs, angels and corporate innovation teams. Discussions centered on technology partnerships, PoC projects and investment readiness for the U.S. market."Dream Challenge was the first time Korean femtech startups stood together in front of Silicon Valley investors, and that matters," said Jung Moon, Managing Director and founder of Dreamkium. "Our goal was not another overseas IR event. We matched each company with the U.S. investors, specialist institutions and partners that fit its sector, so the conversations can turn into pilots, partnerships and capital. Starting in 2027, we will run Dream Challenge twice a year."[Optional second quote - a participating femtech founder, a judge, or Women in AI - to be confirmed.]The 2026 Dream Challenge K-Startup was supported by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Korean Women Entrepreneurs Association, Sungkyunkwan University and Chungnam National University, and hosted at Plug and Play Tech Center.Program highlights. 13 Korean startups across two tracks: HealthTech/Femtech and Deep Tech. First group pitch by Korean femtech startups to Silicon Valley investors. 100+ attendees, including angel investors, VCs, accelerators and corporate partners. Six-member judging panel of Silicon Valley investors. At least three 1:1 meetings per company with U.S. investors and domain experts. Partnership with Women in AI and an expanded East Coast femtech network. Semiannual program beginning in 2027Participating companiesThe 13 startups in the 2026 Dream Challenge K-Startup cohort:. adwave - Eliminates wireless dead zones with compact, passive reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) technology.. Boldy - Manufactures premium menstrual pads on an OEM basis; a subsidiary of Happy Moonday, a leading Korean femtech company.. Choice - Develops women's health monitoring technology built into water-soluble, pH-responsive feminine wash sheets that change color.. CodePresso - Helps companies become AI-native by assessing how employees use AI at work and delivering tailored training.. CoreMotion - Develops PeriK, a sensor-based device that quantifies the pelvic floor muscle tone and movement clinicians assess by hand during an exam.. DaeDan Bio - Develops a preclinical screening platform that combines 3D cell culture with AI-driven automation to rapidly identify the most effective drug candidates.. KiiKi X - Provides an AI-powered solution that automates parent–child interaction assessment and supports parent coaching.. MEDIAI Plus - Provides AI-powered clinical trial data analysis and CRO matching to speed up clinical trial preparation.. Probe - Offers an AI design-automation solution that turns a non-technical founder's business idea into development-ready specs for AI coding tools such as Cursor and Claude Code.. REALIZER - Offers an AI sales solution that turns in-person meeting notes into prospect insights and personalized follow-ups.. Toasterz - Develops AI-powered smart fermentation hardware and software for predictive monitoring and automated process control.. UniUni - Develops SAVVY, a non-visual AI safety solution that detects falls, screams and other signs of danger in spaces where cameras cannot be used, including restrooms, hospitals and care facilities.. Wearable Fluidic - Develops liquid metal-based immersion cooling fluids and thermal interface materials for data centers and servers.About DreamkiumDreamkium is a Sunnyvale, California-based business bridging company that helps Korean technology startups enter the U.S. market and raise capital, and helps U.S. companies expand into Korea. Its programs cover U.S. go-to-market strategy, English investor pitch development, investor and buyer introductions, and partner matching at each stage of company growth. Dreamkium is led by Managing Director Jung Moon, who brings more than 25 years of experience in Korea–U.S. technology commercialization.Media ContactJung Moon, Managing Director Dreamkium...

Jung H Moon

Dreamkium

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Korean Femtech Startups Make First Group Pitch to Silicon Valley Investors at Dreamkium's 2026 Dream Challenge K-Startup News Provided By Dreamkium November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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