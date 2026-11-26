Artist Rendering of Hiram Revels Plaza at the MLK Triangle, from the Downtown Natchez Master Plan.

An overhead plan of Hiram Revels Plaza at the MLK Triangle, as seen from the Downtown Natchez Master Plan.

A photograph of Hiram Rhodes Revel, a minister at Zion Chapel AME Church, first president of Alcorn State University, and the first Black senator from Mississippi.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Natchez invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the creation of Hiram Rhodes Revels Plaza at the intersection of St. Catherine Street, Jefferson Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, across from Zion Chapel AME Church. The ceremony will take place on Monday, December 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CST.U.S. Senator-Elect Scott Colom will attend and speak at the ceremony. The morning program will also include a special tribute honoring Colom on the front steps of historic Zion Chapel, where Revels served as pastor in the 1860s.“We are excited to finally begin this great endeavor so many have worked towards, and for it to be happening simultaneously to Senator-Elect Colom's historic rise to the Senate,” said Natchez Mayor Dan M. Gibson.The plaza will honor Hiram Rhodes Revels, the Natchez minister who became the first African American to serve in the United States Senate when he took the oath of office in 1870. The site is planned as a public space and gateway to historic downtown Natchez.The plaza is one of three key anchors in the city's Downtown Master Plan, approved in 2018. The City, Zion Chapel AME Church, and the Downtown Natchez Alliance have worked together on the project. In 2024, Zion Chapel donated a portion of the M.L.K. Triangle property to the City for the plaza's development.Residents are encouraged to attend and give Senator-Elect Colom a warm Natchez welcome as our state's newest Senator.More details about the ceremony will be forthcoming.

Richard Burke

City of Natchez

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City of Natchez to Break Ground on Hiram Revels Plaza; Senator-Elect Scott Colom to Attend News Provided By Imaginary Company, Inc. November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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