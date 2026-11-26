PayHr gets Canadian small businesses ready for T4 season.

Payday at a small Canadian business, with PayHr.

Payroll and tax season handled with PayHr.

Canadian payroll software PayHr gives small employers free unlimited pay runs, T4/T4A slips and ROEs, with optional Automated Pay from $15 a month.

- Lakhwinder Singh, Founder, PayHrBRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PayHr, a Canadian payroll software company based in Brampton, Ontario, is helping small businesses get ready for the 2027 T4 season with a free payroll plan that covers unlimited employees, contractors and pay runs, plus T4 and T4A slips and Records of Employment at no charge.Every Canadian employer must give employees their T4 slips and file them with the Canada Revenue Agency by the end of February. For many small business owners, that means rebuilding a year of payroll from spreadsheets in the busiest weeks of winter. PayHr keeps pay runs, deductions and year-to-date totals in one online workspace, so year-end slips are prepared from the same records used to pay people all year.Free payroll for everyday workPayHr's Free Plan has no subscription fee, no trial deadline and no limit on team size. Employers can:- Run unlimited pay runs for employees and contractors- Calculate CPP, EI and federal and provincial income tax for their province- Give employees pay statements and an employee app to view them- Prepare T4 and T4A slips and Records of Employment manually, free of chargePayHr supports employers in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.Automated Pay for businesses that want payroll to run itselfFor employers who want to stop moving money by hand, PayHr offers Automated Pay for CA$15 a month. After the owner approves a pay run, PayHr pays employees and contractors, sends the CRA source deduction remittance and pays workers' compensation premiums. The plan includes two employee pay runs each month, with additional employee pay runs at CA$6 each, and CA$6 per CRA remittance or workers' compensation payment. Plan members also get free year-end T4 and T4A generation, two automatic ROEs and four document signings a month, and priority support. The usual CA$99 implementation fee is currently waived.Businesses on the Free Plan can add automatic ROE, T4 or T4A filing for CA$5 per document, or electronic document signing for CA$1 per signed document.Getting startedBusinesses can create a free workspace at payhr. A dashboard preview with sample data lets owners explore PayHr before they add their own company. Step-by-step guides for setting up a workspace, running a first payroll and preparing T4 slips are available in the PayHr help centre.About PayHrPayHr is Canadian payroll software for small businesses, built in Brampton, Ontario. It brings payroll, timesheets, employee records and year-end tax slips into one workspace, with a free plan for everyday payroll and optional paid services for automated payments and filing. Learn more at .

Lakhwinder Singh

PayHr

+1 289-221-0402

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PayHr Offers Free Payroll and T4 Slips to Canadian Small Businesses Ahead of Tax Season News Provided By PayHr November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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