Globevisa Group outlines the statutory rules governing family eligibility, F-2 residence, and F-5 permanent residency under South Korea's investment immigration framework.

An infographic by Globevisa Group illustrating the five-stage timeline of South Korea's investment immigration framework, covering F-2 residence approval, the five-year maintenance period, F-5 permanent residency conversion, dependent status linkage, and

Globevisa Group reviews South Korea's investment immigration rules for spouses, unmarried adult children, five-year F-2 to F-5 residency, and capital exit.

SG, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea's investment immigration system comprises two primary pathways: the Immigrant Investor Scheme for Public Business and the Tourism and Recreation Facility Investment Immigration System. Eligible investors may include their spouse and unmarried children within a single family application, though minimum capital thresholds, initial residency statuses, and investment maintenance obligations vary by pathway. Globevisa Group, a Singapore-headquartered international wealth management and cross-border identity advisory firm, has reviewed the statutory rules governing family member eligibility, F-2 residence status, F-5 permanent residency, and capital exit conditions in South Korea.

Healthcare, Education, and Living Environment in South Korea

As a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), South Korea combines metropolitan infrastructure in hubs such as Seoul and Busan with regional living environments such as Jeju Island.

According to an analysis of OECD Health Statistics 2026 released by the South Korean government in 2026, life expectancy at birth in South Korea reached 83.7 years in 2024, exceeding the OECD average. Long-term foreign residents who meet statutory enrollment criteria are also eligible to participate in South Korea's National Health Insurance system.

In education, OECD data indicates that approximately 70% of South Koreans aged 25 to 34 held tertiary qualifications in 2023, ranking among the highest in the OECD. In addition, South Korea maintains active cross-border travel and exchanges with China, supported by direct international flight networks connecting hubs such as Seoul and Jeju Island-offering a regional option for families balancing business commitments at home with overseas living arrangements.

What Are the Main Investment Pathways for South Korea Investment Immigration?

Administered by South Korea's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) under the Immigration Act, the country's investment immigration framework operates through two principal channels: the Immigrant Investor Scheme for Public Business and the Tourism and Recreation Facility Investment Immigration System. Through a single qualifying investment, eligible investors may include their spouse and unmarried children in the family application.

1 Investor Scheme for Public Business (Public Fund Route)

This scheme encompasses both principal-guaranteed, non-interest-bearing public fund deposits and risk-bearing investments in regional development projects designated by the Ministry of Justice. Under the principal-guaranteed option, the Ministry of Justice entrusts the Korea Development Bank (KDB) to manage the public fund, returning only the principal without interest upon completion of the investment term.

●General Investment Tier (KRW 1.5 Billion): Upon fulfilling the required investment threshold, the principal applicant, spouse, and eligible unmarried children may apply for F-2 long-term residence status. After maintaining the investment continuously for five years and meeting statutory requirements, applicants may apply to convert to F-5 permanent residency. Once the five-year holding period is completed and all family members seeking permanent residency have converted to F-5 status, the investment principal may be withdrawn without interest in accordance with program rules, while F-5 permanent residency remains valid.

●High-Value Investment Tier (KRW 3 Billion): Qualifying applicants and eligible family members under the high-value tier may apply directly for F-5 permanent residency, subject to a mandatory five-year investment maintenance period. Withdrawing the investment capital before completing the five-year holding term results in the cancellation of previously granted F-5 status.

2 and Recreation Facility Investment Immigration System (Designated Real Estate Route)

Applicants who invest a minimum of KRW 1 billion in qualifying tourism and recreation facilities within zones designated by the Ministry of Justice-and who complete the required capital remittance and property title registration procedures-may apply for F-2 residence status.

Subject to ongoing investment maintenance and regulatory approval criteria, the principal applicant's spouse and eligible unmarried children may also be included in the family application. After holding the qualifying real estate asset continuously for five years and meeting statutory review conditions, holders may apply to convert to F-5 permanent residency. Once all family members seeking permanent residency have completed their F-5 transition, the investment property may be sold, leased, or otherwise disposed of in accordance with applicable regulations without affecting their permanent residency status.

Prospective applicants should note that designated investment zones, eligible property types, and program implementation periods are governed by current Ministry of Justice notices, and specific requirements may vary by region.

Which Family Members Are Eligible to Accompany the Principal Applicant?

For applicants planning family relocation through South Korea's investment immigration programs, verifying dependent eligibility prior to investing is essential. According to Ministry of Justice guidelines for the Immigrant Investor Scheme for Public Business, eligible investors may include their spouse and unmarried children in the application:

●Spouse: Must submit legally valid proof of marriage.

●Unmarried Children: South Korea's investment immigration framework does not impose a fixed upper age limit on unmarried dependent children. Unmarried adult children may also be included in the family application, provided they submit documentary proof of kinship and unmarried status as required.

●Document Authentication: Dependent family members must provide certified proof of family relationship. Unmarried adult children are generally required to submit a Certificate of Single/Unmarried Status alongside supporting documentation, authenticated via a Hague Apostille or equivalent legalization procedure in accordance with the rules of the issuing jurisdiction and South Korean authorities.

In historical cases handled by Globevisa Group, unmarried dependent children aged 18 and 28 at initial F-2 application have been processed alongside principal applicants, and an unmarried dependent child aged 38 completed residency renewal. In certain cases, initial immigration review was completed within two business days following official confirmation of the investment deposit. These case records illustrate how unmarried adult children have been processed in practice, subject to individual document verification and regulatory review.

Status Maintenance and Investment Exit Requirements

While a single qualifying investment covers eligible family members, the residency status of dependent applicants remains legally linked to the principal applicant's investment and immigration standing throughout the holding period. Capital maintenance and exit rules differ across pathways:

1 Maintenance Obligations

Prior to obtaining F-5 permanent residency, investors must continuously comply with applicable investment holding conditions. Under the Immigrant Investor Scheme for Public Business, withdrawing public funds early may invalidate residency eligibility. Under the Tourism and Recreation Facility Investment Immigration System, investors must maintain compliant ownership of the qualifying property; under current Jeju Island program rules, the property may not be sold, leased, or used to generate rental income during the five-year holding period.

2 Validity and Re-Entry Permit Management

F-2 residence holders must monitor their permit expiration dates and submit renewal applications in accordance with regulations prior to expiry. Under current South Korean re-entry permit rules, eligible F-2 holders who have completed Alien Registration are generally exempt from obtaining a separate re-entry permit if they return to South Korea within one year of departure. Once F-5 permanent residency is granted, the re-entry permit exemption period extends to two years from the date of departure.

3 for F-5 Permanent Residency Applications

For applicants under the general public business tier and the tourism and recreation facility route, maintaining the investment for a full five years is a core prerequisite for F-5 eligibility. Family members must also prepare supporting documentation tailored to their individual qualifications, including proof of continuous investment, updated family relationship certificates, and current unmarried-status documentation for adult children.

To support multi-year cross-border compliance filings, Globevisa Group maintains an institutional-grade compliance and project risk-control framework backed by over 800 in-house employees, including senior immigration lawyers and former officials. Rather than relying on external third-party outsourcing models, the firm coordinates cross-border source-of-funds verification, official depository liaison, and end-to-end F-2 to F-5 status tracking through its direct local hosting network and strict legal compliance review.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1 unmarried children over age 21 apply for South Korea investment immigration alongside their parents?

Yes. Unlike investment immigration programs that set an upper age cutoff at 18 or 21, South Korea's investment immigration system treats unmarried status as a primary eligibility criterion for dependent children without imposing a fixed maximum age limit. Unmarried children aged 18 and older must provide certified proof of kinship and a Certificate of Single/Unmarried Status as required. Clean criminal record certificates are required based on the applicant's age, nationality, residential history, and application category. Supporting documents must be authenticated via a Hague Apostille or other applicable legalization procedures in accordance with the regulations of the issuing country or jurisdiction.

2 the investment principal be refunded after obtaining South Korea F-5 permanent residency?

Under the KRW 1.5 billion general Immigrant Investor Scheme for Public Business route, the investment principal may be withdrawn without interest once the investor has maintained the investment for five years and obtained F-5 permanent residency, with F-5 status remaining valid. Under the KRW 3 billion high-value route, applicants granted F-5 permanent residency must still maintain the investment for five full years before withdrawing the principal.

3 are the minimum entry requirements to maintain South Korean residency status?

During the five-year F-2 residence period, holders must enter South Korea at least once per year. After converting to F-5 permanent residency, holders must enter South Korea at least once every two years to maintain valid permanent residency status. South Korea's investment immigration programs do not impose strict physical presence mandates or fixed annual cumulative residency day requirements.



About Globevisa Group

Established in 2002 in Singapore, Globevisa Group is a premier wealth management and cross-border identity advisor for HNWIs. With 50+ global branches and 800+ in-house experts, the firm ensures institutional-grade risk control. Globevisa has successfully delivered citizenship, residency, and relocation solutions to 120,000+ clients across 120+ countries, ensuring barrier-free global mobility.



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South Korea's Investment Immigration Rules for Family Members News Provided By Globevisa Group November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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