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Free amputee soccer clinic brings together athletes, families, and community partners for an evening of adaptive sports, inclusion, and mobility.

- Laduan SmedleyWALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Limb Care Foundation, in collaboration with the American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), will host a free Amputee Soccer Clinic on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the COPA Soccer Training Center in Walnut Creek, California.The event will bring together athletes, coaches, volunteers, families, and community members for an evening dedicated to expanding access to adaptive sports, promoting physical activity, and fostering a more inclusive sporting community.Open to individuals of all ages, abilities, and experience levels, the clinic will provide participants with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of amputee soccer in a welcoming and supportive environment. No previous soccer experience is required.Participants will receive an introduction to the sport, including its unique rules, equipment, and playing techniques. Hands-on activities will focus on passing, dribbling, shooting, teamwork, and developing confidence on the field. Forearm crutches will be available for participants who need them.The clinic will take place at the COPA Soccer Training Center, an indoor soccer training facility in Walnut Creek, providing participants with an opportunity to develop their skills and experience adaptive soccer in a dedicated sporting environment.Through its collaboration with the American Amputee Soccer Association, the Limb Care Foundation seeks to increase awareness of amputee soccer, reduce barriers to participation, and establish greater opportunities for individuals living with limb loss and limb differences throughout Northern California.“Limb loss should never be a barrier to experiencing the joy of sports, the benefits of physical activity, or the sense of belonging that comes from being part of a team,” said Laduan Smedley Jr., President of the Limb Care Foundation.“Through events like this, we hope to empower individuals to explore their abilities, build meaningful connections, and discover new opportunities both on and off the field.”In addition to the soccer clinic, the Limb Care Foundation will collect donations of new and gently used prosthetic components to support its international outreach initiatives. These donations help advance the organization's mission of improving access to prosthetic care and mobility resources for underserved populations.Families and siblings are encouraged to attend and participate in the evening's activities. Food will be provided to registered attendees, and parking is available at the facility. Participants are asked to wear appropriate athletic footwear, as cleats are not permitted on the indoor turf.Event Details- Event: Free Amputee Soccer Clinic- Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026- Time: 6–8 p.m.- Location: COPA Soccer Training Center- Address: 2640 Shadelands Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598- Admission: Free- Eligibility: All ages and experience levels- Registration:About the Limb Care FoundationThe Limb Care Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals living with or at risk of limb loss and limb differences. Through its four core initiatives-Mobility, Outreach, Access, and Teach-the organization works to expand access to care, promote education and prevention, support underserved communities, and create meaningful opportunities for individuals of all abilities.About the American Amputee Soccer AssociationThe American Amputee Soccer Association is dedicated to promoting and developing amputee soccer throughout the United States, expanding opportunities for athletes with limb differences to participate in recreational and competitive soccer.For additional information, registration, volunteer opportunities, or prosthetic component donations, visit .

Laduan Smedley, Jr.

Limb Care Foundation

+1 916-538-4103

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Limb Care Foundation Host Free Amputee Soccer Clinic in Walnut Creek News Provided By Limb Care Foundation November 26, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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