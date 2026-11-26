MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again used the term 'Dimagi Naxal', saying that while armed Naxalism had been eliminated, people with such an ideology continued to pose a challenge to the country's growth.

Sharing his Op-Ed on the occasion of the Constitution Day, the Prime Minister said: "For decades, in several parts of India, particularly in tribal areas, Naxalites used the might of the gun to deny the poorest people the rights guaranteed to them by our Constitution. The successful elimination of Naxalism this year is particularly heartwarming because it has ensured that the poorest of the poor can finally exercise their constitutional rights without fear. Now, we are left only with 'Dimagi Naxals', far removed from the realities of our times but persistent in their efforts to derail our growth trajectory."

This is not the first time PM Modi has used the expression. He had used the phrase during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, while speaking about the decline of armed Naxalism and warning that what he described as an ideological threat continued to exist.

The term 'Dimagi Naxal' does not have an official legal definition. In the context of the Prime Minister's remarks, it refers to people whom he described as having a Naxal or Maoist mindset, rather than armed Naxalites operating in forest areas. PM Modi did not name any individuals or provide a detailed list of those he was referring to during his Independence Day speech.

The expression subsequently triggered a political debate, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offering further context on the government's position. Opposition leaders and critics, including former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, questioned the use of the phrase.

The controversy also found its way onto social media, with an Instagram account named 'Dimagi Naxal Party' attracting hundreds of thousands of followers.

PM Modi again used the term on October 31 while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

On that occasion, he had warned that 'Dimagi Naxals' continued to pose a threat and were attempting to create unrest. He had urged people to remain vigilant against forces allegedly spreading misinformation and seeking to divide the country.