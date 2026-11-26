MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday called for bipartisan support for the government's foreign policy, as he made what could be his final appearance before a parliamentary committee ahead of his scheduled departure.

Cho made the remarks during a plenary session of the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, as Lim Woong-soon, second deputy director of the National Security Office, has been nominated as his successor.

"I feel greatly honoured to have been able to contribute to the development of South Korea's diplomacy as the first foreign minister of the (Lee Jae Myung) administration," Cho said.

Noting the increasingly challenging international environment, Cho called on committee members to continue providing bipartisan support for the administration, particularly its summit diplomacy, which he said had recently been delivering significant results, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Cho took office in July last year and has served as the country's top diplomat.

Lim was scheduled to begin work at a designated office on Thursday to prepare for his confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.

On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung named a presidential security advisor as his new foreign minister and a former justice minister as the new chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in a reshuffle also affecting three other ministerial posts.

Second Deputy National Security Advisor Lim Woong-soon was tapped to lead the foreign ministry, while former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was nominated to head the state spy agency, the president's chief of staff told a press briefing.

Lee also tapped former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, ruling Democratic Party Representative Han Jun-ho as interior minister and senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung as culture minister.

"This reshuffle was centred on injecting vitality into state affairs through new and fresh leadership for the future, and enhancing the speed and execution of state affairs, as well as the degree to which it is felt by the people," Lim Kwang-hyun, the chief of staff, said.

"In a rapidly changing international order, we will seek to attain maximum results from pragmatic diplomacy and take the lead on opening the path to peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, while firmly protecting the people's safety and swiftly pushing for grand transformations felt by the people, including growth led by regions and a leap toward a cultural powerhouse," he added.