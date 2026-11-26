MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Tata Trusts has authorised legal proceedings in the Bombay High Court challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons, seeking to invalidate the board decision and claiming Rs 65 crore in damages, a report has said.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Ratan Tata Trust (RDTT) passed circular resolutions on November 25 authorising the proposed legal action, NDTV Profit said citing sources.

They seeking to challenge the validity of the Tata Sons board's September 17 decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five-year term beginning February 21, 2027, it added.

They have also sought an injunction restraining the company from implementing the reappointment or passing resolutions without securing the affirmative votes stipulated under its Articles of Association.

The trusts are seeking Rs 50 crore in damages through SDTT and Rs 15 crore through RDTT, along with interest at 18 per cent, the report said.

The dispute centres on Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association, which the trusts contend requires affirmative votes from a majority of directors nominated by Tata Trusts for specified board decisions.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment was approved by the board through a majority vote on September 17.

Noel Tata opposed the resolution, while fellow Tata Trusts nominee Venu Srinivasan supported it. Independent director Harish Manwani, who chaired the proceedings, exercised his casting vote in favour of the resolution, according to earlier reports.

The trusts maintain that the casting vote could not override the affirmative voting requirement under Article 121 and that the resolution was therefore invalid.

The latest move marks a further escalation in the dispute over leadership and governance at India's largest conglomerate.

The proposed legal action follows concerns raised by Noel Tata over Srinivasan's participation in the reappointment process.

In an October 26 letter to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel questioned whether the board had been adequately informed about commercial dealings between TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, a company linked to Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha and son Pranav.