MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) A man was arrested in the Bansdroni area of south Kolkata on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a woman by concealing his HIV-positive status while being in a relationship with her, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the man, who works for a private organisation, met the woman, a nurse employed at a private hospital, through social media a couple of years ago. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship, and the two subsequently became physically intimate.

The woman alleged that her partner had concealed his HIV-positive status throughout their relationship, despite being aware of his condition. The matter came to light when she began discussing marriage and starting a family with him.

A senior police officer said the woman had recently expressed her desire to settle down and start a family. However, the man allegedly kept avoiding the subject, raising her suspicions. Although she remained keen on marrying him, she decided to get several medical tests conducted as part of the preparations for their marriage.

The man initially resisted undergoing the tests but eventually agreed following repeated requests from the woman. During the medical examination, he was found to be HIV-positive, leaving the woman shocked.

The woman subsequently underwent an HIV test herself. She also alleged that her partner had known about his infection before entering into the relationship and had concealed the information from her. According to her complaint, the man had also disclosed having had physical relationships with several other women in the past.

Following the revelation, the woman approached Bansdroni police station and lodged a complaint against him, accusing him of breach of trust and cheating.

"The woman approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her allegations, we arrested the man on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under multiple charges, including fraud," the senior police officer said.

The police are investigating the allegations and examining the circumstances surrounding the relationship and the man's alleged concealment of his medical condition.