MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress and singer Lisa Mishra looks back at her acting journey as one shaped by some incredibly enriching experiences and the opportunity to work alongside some of the finest acting talents in the industry.

Speaking about her journey and the learning experiences that have shaped her as an actor, Lisa Mishra says,“I feel incredibly fortunate that, so early in my acting journey, I got the opportunity to work with such wonderful and talented performers.”

“Both Call Me Bae and The Royals brought together actors from different generations and backgrounds, and that made the experience even more special. Working with people like Ananya, Vir, Ishaan, Bhumi, Zeenat ma'am and Sakshi ma'am has been a learning experience in so many ways.”

“Everyone brings a different energy, perspective, and understanding to the set, and I have always tried to observe and absorb as much as I can. I think as an actor, you are constantly evolving, and the people you work with play a huge role in that process.”

“With the second seasons of both shows, I am really looking forward to extending this phase of learning, being back on set with these incredibly talented people and discovering even more about the craft.”

Talking about Call Me Bae, it is a comedy-drama television series written by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha.

The series stars Ananya Panday in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur It has been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, The Royals is a romantic comedy drama series directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and written by Neha Veena Sharma. The actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.