An unusual birth in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has become the centre of attention after a buffalo gave birth to a calf with two heads and a single body. The rare occurrence has surprised residents, with people from neighbouring villages arriving to catch a glimpse of the newborn.

The calf was born at the residence of Babubhai Thakor in Dalvana village. What would otherwise have been an ordinary day for the family quickly turned into an extraordinary one as news of the unusual birth spread across the surrounding areas.

The development has sparked curiosity among villagers, many of whom have reportedly visited the family's home to see the calf for themselves. Its distinctive appearance has made it a talking point in the locality.

Why was the calf born with two heads? The science behind the rare condition

While some people may consider such an unusual birth a miracle of nature, the condition has a scientific explanation. A calf developing two heads on one body is associated with incomplete separation during embryonic development.

This can happen when an embryo begins dividing into identical twins but the process does not finish completely. Another possibility is that two developing embryos fail to separate fully inside the womb.

As a result, the newborn may have two heads connected to a single body. Although such occurrences are extremely rare, they are recognised in veterinary science.

Veterinarian Ramesh Patel also spoke about the unusual birth and explained the condition. The calf's health remains a significant concern, as animals born with such developmental abnormalities can face serious complications.

Family grows attached to newborn calf, hopes it survives

Beyond the curiosity surrounding its unusual appearance, the newborn calf has also become emotionally important to the Thakor family.

Babubhai Thakor and his family are hoping the animal remains healthy and manages to survive despite its condition. The family has reportedly developed a strong attachment to the calf since its birth.

They have also expressed their willingness to look after the animal throughout its life if it survives. For now, their attention remains focused on the newborn's well-being.

The unusual birth has certainly brought attention to Dalvana village, but for the family, the biggest hope is that their little calf gets a chance to live.