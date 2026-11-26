Elon Musk and SpaceX have unveiled a major stock donation campaign in which every youngster in the United States could receive two shares of the space exploration company. The announcement combines a business donation with Musk's personal promise as part of the Trump administration's Trump Accounts child savings scheme.

On Wednesday, November 25, SpaceX stated that it will add one newly issued Class A common share to each active Trump Account. Musk, the company's CEO, said he will personally match the company's gift, meaning qualified youngsters may get two SpaceX shares.

Musk's offer follows his earlier commitment to give one of his SpaceX shares to each youngster in America.

How Will Children Get Two SpaceX Shares?

According to SpaceX's official release, each active Trump Account will get one freshly issued Class A common share. Musk will equal the number of shares donated by the corporation.

However, it remains unclear whether Musk's broader vow to offer a portion to every American child would be fulfilled entirely through Trump Accounts or through a separate structure. The corporation has also not stated if the shares would have limits on when they may be sold.

What Are Trump's Children's Savings Accounts?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investing accounts that help American youth save for the future. The project was proposed as part of legislation enacted under President Donald Trump's administration.

Eligible children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 can receive a one-time $1,000 payment from the US government under the program.

Families can also make extra contributions, and organisations and wealthy individuals can donate to the fund.

The project aims to give young people the chance to build financial assets early and reap the benefits of long-term investment growth.

Gwynne Shotwell had already pledged two million shares.

The current statement builds on a prior commitment made by SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell and her husband, Robert.

Shotwell said in October that they will contribute more than two million SpaceX shares for distribution to qualified children's Trump accounts. The original allotment was meant for youth aged 11 to 17 who live in qualified low-income neighbourhoods, as well as other eligible groups.

How Much Might the SpaceX Share Gift Be Worth?

The donation could be worth a lot. According to Reuters, SpaceX shares ended at $127.44 on Wednesday. At such aprice, two shares would be worth around $254.88 for each qualifying kid.

However, the final value will be determined by the share price at the time the gifts are transferred and the appropriate distribution agreements.

SpaceX said the program reflects its vision that the next generation of Americans should benefit from the company's long-term success and the future economy.