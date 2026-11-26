MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The upstream EBITDA of Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) is expected to gradually decline from 2027, Fitch Ratings said.

"SGC's upstream segment is exposed to gradual volume decline amid natural depletion of the Shah Deniz field. It is also exposed to gas and oil prices as a significant share of contracted gas volumes have linkage to commodity prices," the agency said.

Fitch forecasts upstream EBITDA, which amounted to around $700 million in 2025, to increase temporarily in 2026 before gradually declining from 2027.

This trend is expected to reflect projected production volume decreases, as well as the agency's forecasts for lower Brent crude oil and gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SGC at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

"SGC's rating is equalized with that of Azerbaijan (BBB-/Stable) under our Government-Related Entities (GRE) Rating Criteria, reflecting that all SGC's debt is secured by government guarantees. We expect this to remain the case over the rating horizon," Fitch said.

The company's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bbb-' benefits from strong cash flow generation, good visibility of its long-term contracted gas transportation business, large scale and a very strong financial profile.

However, these strengths are offset by price volatility in the upstream segment, natural depletion of the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, as well as counterparty risks and limitations in the operating environment in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

"At end-October 2026, all of SGC's debt was guaranteed by the state, and we expect this to remain the case, leading to the rating being equalized with the state's. We apply our GRE criteria as Azerbaijan has the ultimate decision-making power, controlling 36.5% of SGC directly (down from 49% at end-2025) and 51% through the fully state-owned State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR; BBB-/Stable), and provides support directly to SGC," the agency said.