MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over rising inflation, alleging that the growing cost of essential commodities has placed an additional financial burden on people, particularly those living in rural areas.

Taking to X, Ramesh said that while the entire country was grappling with inflation, its impact was significantly more severe in rural India, where limited employment opportunities and stagnant incomes had further aggravated the situation.

"The entire nation is reeling under the burden of inflation, but its impact on rural India is far more severe -- it is in a state of acute distress. There is a lack of sufficient employment opportunities, incomes are stagnant, and on top of that, the cost of daily necessities continues to climb due to inflation," he said.

The Congress leader argued that people in villages were finding it increasingly difficult to cope with rising prices because their incomes were already limited. He said the decline in purchasing power was more pronounced in rural areas compared to urban centres.

"Just imagine -- how does a farmer's or an agricultural labourer's family manage to survive? From basic food items like salt, sugar, lentils, spices, onions and mustard oil to cooking gas, children's education, medical expenses and transportation -- the cost of every single necessity is rising. Skyrocketing prices are placing an unrelenting burden on their pockets," he said.

"Stagnant incomes coupled with year-on-year runaway inflation -- this is the 'price' the Modi government has exacted from the people!" he added.

Questioning how ordinary households could manage their finances under such circumstances, Ramesh said families were being pushed into a situation where they had to either compromise on essential needs or borrow money to meet their daily expenses.

He further said that inflation was affecting socially and economically marginalised communities the most, as they often lacked savings, stable employment, and adequate financial resources to deal with unexpected economic difficulties.

"Such families now face a grave crisis regarding their livelihoods, social security and the ability to lead a life with dignity," Ramesh said.

The Congress General Secretary also criticised the government's handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that the scheme, which provided employment security to rural households, had been effectively dismantled.

"By weakening this system, the Modi government has created new anxieties regarding the employment security of the rural poor," he further said.

Ramesh also claimed that anger over inflation, unemployment and declining incomes was growing in rural India. Referring to the recent Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, he said the discontent among rural voters was reflected in the electoral outcome, which he described as a major setback for the BJP's 'double-engine' government.

He also claimed that rural India is "seething with anger" over the inflation situation.

"This pain and discontent were also evident in Rajasthan's recent Panchayati Raj elections, where the 'double-engine' government suffered a major setback. In the upcoming elections, too, the BJP is likely to face further such setbacks, driven by issues like inflation, unemployment and declining incomes," he added.

The Congress leader's remarks came amid the party's continued criticism of the Centre over the cost of living, rural employment and the economic difficulties faced by low-income households.