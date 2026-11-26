Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said the mission of 'self-respect and dignity' championed by Dr BR Ambedkar remained unfulfilled, urging the Bahujan Samaj to reflect on why it had yet to attain political power despite the Constitution guaranteeing equality and rights.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Ambedkar had dedicated his life to fighting exploitation and subjugation of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and other marginalised sections, with the aim of transforming them into a 'ruling class' through the democratic electoral process. She said the Bahujan Samaj needed to seriously consider why the goal of attaining political power in Delhi remained distant despite the existence of a Constitution drafted by Ambedkar.

“Despite the passage of so many years since the nation's independence—and even with the existence of the humanitarian, welfare-oriented, and 'Bahujan'-friendly Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar—why does the ultimate goal, that is, attaining power in Delhi, remain so distant?” she wrote.

Questioning successive central governments, the BSP chief asked whether they had honestly fulfilled their constitutional obligations, including the implementation of reservations and addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, education, healthcare and self-respect.

“The most critical question is: have successive central governments truly and honestly fulfilled their constitutional obligations—ranging from the implementation of reservations to addressing fundamental needs such as poverty, unemployment, education, healthcare, and the assurance of self-respect? If these responsibilities have not been discharged with sincerity and integrity, why has there been no accountability for this failure?” she asked.

Mayawati also referred to Ambedkar's concluding speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, in which he highlighted the need to abandon casteism and strengthen social and economic democracy alongside political freedom. She said the BSP, during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh, had followed the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' and worked towards equality, equity and fraternity.

“The BSP, during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh, exemplified the ideals of equality, equity, and fraternity by adhering to the policy and principle of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (for the welfare and happiness of all). In doing so, it laid a strong foundation and initiated a meaningful process of 'social transformation and economic liberation,” she said.

With Assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Mayawati called for strengthening the BSP, describing it as the authentic Ambedkarite party capable of translating the ideals of the Constitution into reality.

“Given that the general assembly elections—particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Uttarakhand and Punjab—are fast approaching, it is imperative to effectively translate the noble intent of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution into reality. This cannot be achieved through the mindset or working culture of narrow-minded, feudal, or casteist parties; rather, it can only be realised through the advancement of the BSP—the sole, authentic Ambedkarite party—which guarantees the welfare of all sections of society and ensures the safety of their lives, property, and religious beliefs, while fostering the upliftment of the 'Bahujan Samaj', she said.

She further said the party aimed to establish the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and promote governance focused on public welfare, social well-being and development.

“So that an 'iron rule of law' can be established here in UP, along with a governance model rooted in the principle of 'the welfare and happiness of all '—prioritising public interest, social well-being, and development. This would enable all sections of society—currently plagued by poverty, unemployment, backwardness, and the distress of forced migration—to lead a prosperous life filled with peace and happiness,” she added.

Meanwhile, the BSP's Punjab unit has organised a public meeting in Phillaur in Jalandhar district to mark Constitution Day, with party National Coordinator Akash Anand attending as the chief guest. Punjab has the highest proportion of Scheduled Caste (SC) population in the country. (ANI)