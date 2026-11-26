MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor Closed Joint-Stock Company (SGC) held $3.4 billion in cash and deposits as of the end of October 2026, while its debt maturities over 2026-2029 are expected to remain moderate, Fitch Ratings said.

"At end-October 2026, SGC had $3.4 billion of cash and deposits. Maturities in 2026-2029 include only moderate amortization payments on bank loans of about $0.12 billion a year. We expect SGC to generate positive pre-dividend free cash flow over 2026-2029," the agency said.

Following the repayment of its Eurobonds in March 2026, SGC's outstanding debt consists of loans from development banks totaling around $1.4 billion, with maturities between 2032 and 2046.

These include financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"At end-October 2026, all of SGC's debt was guaranteed by the state, and we expect this to remain the case, leading to the rating being equalized with the state's. We apply our GRE criteria as Azerbaijan has the ultimate decision-making power, controlling 36.5% of SGC directly (down from 49% at end-2025) and 51% through the fully state-owned State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR; BBB-/Stable), and provides support directly to SGC," Fitch said.

SGC is a majority state-owned company in Azerbaijan focusing on extracting natural gas and condensate in the Caspian Sea and transporting it to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Europe.

"Under the GRE Criteria, we assess decision-making and oversight as 'Strong' as the Azerbaijani government has control and significant influence over SGC's strategic decisions and financial profile, demonstrating robust oversight. We assess precedents of support as 'Very strong' as the state guarantees all SGC's outstanding debt," the agency said.

Fitch also noted that in 2014, the Azerbaijani state injected equity of around $2.4 billion into SGC, while the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan acquired $2.5 billion of the company's bonds, which were repaid in 2024.