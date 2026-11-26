Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW

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Dr Art Cotterell is a Postdoctoral Fellow at the UNSW Faculty of Law and Justice and a member of the UNSW Nuclear Innovation Centre. His research examines the power, politics and policies shaping the law, regulation and governance of nuclear and space technologies, as well as artificial intelligence (AI). He brings over a decade of experience working across government and civil society to academia.

In his prior career, he served as an executive-level adviser on regulatory reform within Australian Government central agencies, and previously worked in international cooperation and policy on intellectual property (IP) and in civil society on access to justice policy.

He holds a PhD from the University of Adelaide, titled 'Patent Law in Outer Space: For the Benefit of Whom? Towards a Global Public Interest'; a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (Hons) and Bachelor of Social Work from UNSW; and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from ANU.

He is admitted as a lawyer in the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory.



–present Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney 2023–2025 Research Associate, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University

2026 The University of Adelaide, PhD in International Space Law, Intellectual Property

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