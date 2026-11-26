MENAFN - The Conversation) Nothing the media did was going to make any difference to the outcome of this Victorian state election, but what the coverage did show was the stark contrast between Australia's two main commercial media outfits in their desire and capacity to push an agenda.

News Corporation, through the Herald Sun, The Australian and News24, ran its usual conservative, anti-Labor agenda with disciplined, technical professionalism allied to a complete disregard for the ethic of impartiality.

The Nine Entertainment Company, through The Age, was far more diffuse.

Without running an anti-Labor agenda, it had done immense damage to the Labor cause with its excellent reporting over two years into the monstrous corruption engulfing the Big Build. Throughout the campaign, it gave constant front-page coverage to the ensuing royal commission.

Two days out from the election, its page 1 headline was:“Inquiry told of CFMEU debauchery”, a form of words abundantly supported by the allegations of bribery and thuggery in the story beneath.

This was just good public interest journalism.

It also published an entertaining account of the briefing notes assigned to Liberal candidates to try to minimise the risk they would be tripped up on issues such as transgender rights and the price of milk, illustrating the tight control of a party determined to protect itself and its leader from troubling gaffes.

Here, it was also making a broader point about the way politicians are robotically controlled at the expense of candour when dealing with the media.

However, when it came to One Nation, The Age was absolutely all over the place.

In fact, this was the single most bizarre feature of the entire election coverage.

One minute, The Age was giving One Nation huge propaganda boosts on its front page, and the next minute, it was headlining yet more One Nation dysfunction, financial problems and ideological ugliness.

First, the propaganda.

Page 1 of The Sunday Age of November 15 was dominated by a photo of Lalin de Silva, originally from Sri Lanka, who we were told intends to vote for One Nation. He was photographed against a backdrop of the Australian flag.

The subtext was that if an immigrant from South Asia was prepared to vote for One Nation, perhaps it is not as racist as we all thought.

This is not to criticise de Silva's voting choice, but The Age story flies in the face of recent research by the Roy Morgan organisation showing immigrants from Asia are the least likely of Australia's ethnic communities to vote for One Nation.

The survey research showed that electors born in mainland China, Nepal, Pakistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and India are all far less likely for vote for One Nation than Australian voters as a whole. Including these data would at least have given the story some context.

And then on November 20, The Age's page 1 carried a large photo of One Nation's Victoria leader looking very sure of himself under a headline“The smiling assassin”. This was reinforced by a double-page spread on page 4 headlined,“How Pickering wants to soften One Nation and crush its rivals”.

The idea was to show that as One Nation's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering was responsive to what was assumed to be a greater sensitivity among Victoria voters about his party's divisiveness than it might have become accustomed to elsewhere.

And now the real news.

On November 26, the top story on page 5 revealed that Pickering left Victoria to join the Army while being pursued through the courts by the Commonwealth Bank for a debt of more than $200,000 after repossessing his house.

The article noted Pickering was campaigning on a platform of radical transparency and had promised to“blow the books open” on the state's finances.

On November 24, The Age published a story saying One Nation's candidate for Williamstown, Catherine Loughnan, had abused Muslims, claimed the murder of two police officers by the now-deceased Dezi Freeman was a social media conspiracy, and threatened civil war over COVID vaccinations.

A week earlier, the paper had reported that One Nation's general manager, Kelvin Morton, had gone on leave and might not return after claims he downplayed sexual assault and lied in his CV. The article also referred to what it called the party's chaotic internal processes.

It is possible The Age might reconcile these glaring inconsistencies by reference to impartiality: covering the good side and the bad.

Two arguments tell against that.

First, if the bad is so bad, why promote the good at all?

Second, and more substantive, is that there are two classes of news here.

The stories in the propaganda class are entirely discretionary. They exist because the paper had decided to call them into existence.

The stories in the real news class are not discretionary at all. They have a strong public-interest element and were generated by events outside the newspaper's control.

The rise of One Nation is, in general terms, one of the two most salient features of the election. The other is that Labor is headed for a wipeout of historic proportions.

But that does not explain the disorienting inconsistency.

The Herald Sun and The Australian, by contrast, have known exactly what they want: the election of a Liberal-led government under Jess Wilson.

The Australian has often found a place on page 1 for a pro-Liberal or anti-Labor story, and in particular has explored the political implications of Labor's falling out with the union movement.

Across the media, this is a very underdone story. A Labor premier calls a royal commission into union corruption on the Big Build and, because of this and other perceived weaknesses, is denied significant financial support for his campaign.

The Herald Sun has produced a parade of Page 1 splashes:“Sick and sorry state”,“Jess soars as Ben bombs” and“Bye bye Ben”.

All had overtones of jubilation, along with photos of Jess and her winning smile: Jess with her baby son, Jess serving at Maccas, Jess serving ice cream. And, as with the media generally, there has been little or no effort to hold her to account for her party's policy positions.

It is not going to matter this time, but it does our democracy no service when a major media organisation is just a cheerleader for one side of politics and there is insufficient scrutiny of a party which is almost certain to hold the reins of power after election day.