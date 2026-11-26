Global Stocks Recover As Investors Assess Proposed US Tariffs On 14 Trading Partners
Asian and European stock futures advanced after reports indicated that the proposed tariff rates may not be added on top of existing duties from earlier trade agreements. The measures are also not expected to take effect immediately, with implementation potentially delayed until February or March 2027. That timeline has given investors more room to assess the proposals and consider whether negotiations could change their final structure.
Markets weigh trade risks against economic resilience
Asian markets recorded gains during Thursday's session. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.6%, South Korea's benchmark index advanced 1.9%, and Taiwan's market gained 1.4%, according to Reuters. US stock futures also moved higher, reflecting some improvement in investor sentiment following the previous session's volatility.
However, the recovery has not removed broader concerns. Investors are still evaluating how additional duties could affect manufacturers that depend on international supply chains. Companies operating across multiple markets may face higher costs if tariffs are implemented, particularly in industries where production and component sourcing are spread across several countries.
The proposed measures also arrive at a time when inflation remains a concern. Higher import costs could make it harder for businesses to maintain pricing stability, potentially affecting consumer demand and corporate margins.
Technology shares remain under pressure
The technology sector continues to be a source of uncertainty. Nvidia shares fell 3.9% in the previous US session after S&P Global Ratings placed the company's credit rating on negative CreditWatch. The development added to concerns about volatility in AI-related stocks and the financing requirements associated with large-scale technology infrastructure.
For investors, the next stage will depend on the details of the tariff proposals, the response from affected governments and upcoming economic data. The proposed duties are not yet a final measure, leaving room for negotiations and possible adjustments.
The market recovery therefore reflects cautious reassessment rather than a complete resolution of trade and inflation risks.
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