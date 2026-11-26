MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnering with Sungrow-controlled iCarbon to expand transport–energy integration applications worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICETECH, a global provider of computer vision AI technology and smart parking solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with Sungrow-controlled iCarbon. The companies will combine smart parking, integrated parking and EV charging management, and energy and carbon management capabilities to explore transport–energy integration applications for campuses and transportation facilities worldwide.







Sungrow reported nearly RMB 100 billion in revenue in 2025, with products sold in more than 100 countries and regions. It holds leading global positions in both solar and energy storage, ranking No. 1 for photovoltaic inverter shipments and No. 2 for energy storage system shipments in 2025, according to S&P Global and InfoLink, respectively. As a core part of Sungrow's carbon management business, iCarbon combines its proprietary energy and carbon management platform with AI algorithms and digital twin technology to provide comprehensive, lifecycle-based decarbonization solutions.

Transport–energy integration connects transportation infrastructure and vehicle energy demand with clean energy supply and energy management. For campuses and parking facilities, its value extends beyond adding chargers: it involves coordinating vehicle access, parking services, charging demand and energy use to support integrated planning for transportation services and low-carbon operations.

Across Asia and Europe, markets developing renewable energy and transport electrification offer diverse applications for this approach. In China, an expert from China EV100's research institute projects that vehicle–energy integration could generate more than RMB 1 trillion in combined economic benefits by 2030. These benefits span equivalent energy storage value, renewable electricity consumption, charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, power facilities and platform operations. The estimate concerns economic benefits in China, rather than global market revenue.

Globally, transport–energy integration connects charging infrastructure, coordinated solar-storage-charging systems, energy management and vehicle-to-grid interaction. According to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026, the worldwide stock of public charging points increased by more than 33% in 2025 to over 7 million. This expanding infrastructure base creates opportunities to connect parking, charging, and energy and carbon management.

Through the cooperation, ICETECH will use smart parking and integrated parking and EV charging management as its starting point, combining these capabilities with iCarbon's energy and carbon management expertise. The companies will explore connections between vehicle access, parking space and charging management, energy use and carbon emissions management, supporting coordinated planning and operation across these systems.

ICETECH's core smart parking products have been sold in over 80 countries and regions. Drawing on this international market experience and the companies' complementary resources, ICETECH and iCarbon will jointly develop projects and pursue overseas customers, exploring coordinated smart parking and decarbonization applications across global campus and transportation settings.

About ICETECH

ICETECH is a provider of computer vision AI technology and smart parking solutions serving global markets. Starting with chip-level vision acceleration, the company expanded into computer vision AI, edge AI and intelligent hardware, and subsequently into cloud-based data intelligence and AI-powered operations platforms. Its license plate recognition (LPR/ANPR/ALPR) technology supports plate formats from more than 150 countries and regions, while its core smart parking products have been sold in over 80 countries and regions.

ICETECH offers four core solutions: parking access control and management, citywide parking management, parking guidance and Find My Car, and integrated parking and EV charging management. Covering on-street and off-street parking, the company serves parking operators, system integrators and industry partners with products and solutions spanning vehicle access, parking guidance, parking and charging integration, and digital parking operations.

Organization: Beijing ICETECH Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

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Name: YE LIN

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