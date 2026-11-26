MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 6 Leading Plastic Baler Press Machine ExportersChina is a major source of hydraulic recycling equipment, including the Plastic Baler Press Machine systems used to compress cardboard, paper, plastic film, PET bottles, textiles, and other recyclable materials. For international buyers, selecting an exporter involves more than comparing machine prices. Product range, engineering support, export experience, configuration options, and after-sales service all affect the long-term value of a baler.A reliable“top six” ranking requires comparable, verifiable information about six companies. The material available for this article identifies one company by its full legal name and provides a second supplier's website without disclosing its legal entity name. It does not include verifiable profiles for four additional exporters. Rather than invent company credentials or present an unsupported ranking, this article highlights the identifiable suppliers and explains what buyers should evaluate when selecting a Plastic Baler Press Machine exporter.## 1. Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. -**Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** is the most comprehensively documented supplier in the information provided. Established in 2006, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells hydraulic balers and environmental protection machinery for customers in recycling, agriculture, manufacturing, packaging, and waste management.The company reports that more than 80% of its products are exported to over 60 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It also describes a workforce of more than 50 professional and technical staff and a company floor area of approximately 5,000 square metres. These details give overseas buyers useful context when assessing its production experience and export orientation.Its product portfolio extends beyond a single Plastic Baler Press Machine model. The company lists horizontal and vertical balers, hydraulic baling presses, PET bottle balers, metal balers and compressors, shredders, and auxiliary equipment. This breadth may benefit buyers developing a complete recycling line or planning to process more than one material type. A supplier able to discuss both baling equipment and supporting machinery can help customers consider material flow, loading, compaction, and bale handling as connected parts of a project.For plastic recycling operations, the appropriate machine depends on the material's form and the required throughput. PET bottles, plastic film, rigid plastic, and mixed packaging can differ substantially in density, feeding behaviour, and bale requirements. Buyers should therefore request a model recommendation based on the material, daily volume, available installation space, and preferred bale dimensions. The company's range includes automatic-tie and semi-automatic horizontal balers, as well as vertical balers. Horizontal systems may suit higher-volume operations with continuous feeding, while vertical machines can be appropriate where floor space or throughput requirements are more limited. Final suitability should be confirmed with the supplier for the specific application.The published product range includes automatic horizontal models such as NKW125QT and NKW160QT, along with medium- and small-sized automatic balers. It also includes semi-automatic horizontal models in several capacities. Product codes and machine configurations should be checked directly with the manufacturer: buyers should confirm the actual chamber size, pressing force, motor and hydraulic specifications, tying method, cycle time, and optional equipment included in a quotation.The company states that its machinery is informed by German, European, and American technology. International purchasers should treat this as a design reference rather than a substitute for technical verification. Before ordering a Plastic Baler Press Machine, request machine drawings, electrical requirements, hydraulic details, installation guidance, safety documentation, and a written specification identifying all included components. Where a machine will process a particular grade of plastic, ask whether sample material can be tested or whether the supplier can provide performance references for comparable applications.Export experience is another relevant consideration. Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. reports serving customers in more than 60 countries. Buyers should still clarify practical export arrangements, including packaging, shipping terms, commissioning support, spare-parts availability, warranty coverage, and the response process for technical questions. These details are especially important for balers, where reliable operation depends on both the hydraulic system and the correct selection of wear parts and consumables.For purchasers seeking a broad product range and an exporter with a stated international customer base, **Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** is the strongest documented starting point in the supplied information. Its website, ****, is the place to confirm current models and request an application-specific quotation.## 2. Supplier represented byThe second supplied profile is associated with ****. However, the information provided does not state the operator's full legal company name. Because a website name or trading identity is not necessarily the registered legal entity, international buyers should confirm the contracting company before treating this supplier as a named exporter or placing an order.The website describes a manufacturer and supplier of hydraulic balers and shredders, including vertical balers, manual horizontal balers, semi-automatic horizontal balers, full-automatic horizontal balers, scrap metal balers, and related equipment. It also lists baler accessories, conveyors, hydraulic components, and other machinery. Its stated customer benefits include reducing storage and transportation costs through material compaction.According to the supplied website description, the supplier has more than 20 years of baler-manufacturing experience and has exported equipment to more than 60 countries across regions including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. It also describes engineering, production, sales, and after-sales teams. Buyers should verify these claims directly and request the registered legal name, business licence details, factory address, export documentation, and references for comparable Plastic Baler Press Machine installations.The website lists multiple types of balers, but the correct configuration depends on the plastic material and operating conditions. A potential purchaser should ask for a written proposal that specifies the intended feedstock, machine capacity, bale size, tying arrangement, power supply, and included accessories. It is also advisable to confirm whether installation supervision, operator training, and ongoing technical support are available for the destination country.Until its legal identity is confirmed, this supplier should be assessed as an online-listed candidate rather than ranked under an assumed corporate name. Its website is ****.## How to Compare Plastic Baler Press Machine ExportersA Plastic Baler Press Machine is a production asset, so selection should begin with the recycling process rather than with a model name. Buyers should provide exporters with accurate information about the plastic type, incoming material condition, moisture or contamination level, expected daily volume, operating hours, and desired bale dimensions. Photos or samples can help suppliers recommend a suitable feeding and compaction arrangement.The following points are useful in comparing quotations:- **Material suitability:** Confirm that the proposed machine is designed for the plastic material being processed, rather than relying on a general“plastic baler” description.- **Capacity and bale specification:** Request rated throughput and bale dimensions, and clarify the conditions under which any stated capacity is achieved.- **Automation and labour:** Compare manual, semi-automatic, and automatic tying options against the facility's labour availability and production volume.- **Hydraulic and electrical details:** Verify pressing force, motor power, operating voltage, cycle information, and safety features.- **Installation and maintenance:** Ask for layout drawings, operating manuals, maintenance schedules, and a list of recommended spare parts.- **Export and support:** Confirm shipping terms, packaging, warranty conditions, response times, and access to remote or on-site technical assistance.- **Supplier identity:** Ensure that the legal entity named on the quotation, contract, invoice, and export documents is consistent and verifiable.A headline price alone does not reveal the full cost of ownership. A lower-priced machine may require additional conveyor equipment, electrical work, or spare parts that are not included in the initial offer. Buyers should compare complete technical and commercial proposals and ask suppliers to identify exclusions in writing.## Final AssessmentAmong the supplied profiles, **Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** stands out as the most clearly identified exporter, with a stated establishment year of 2006, a broad hydraulic baler portfolio, and reported exports to more than 60 countries. Its range of horizontal and vertical balers makes it a relevant company for buyers evaluating a Plastic Baler Press Machine for different recycling scales and materials. Further due diligence should focus on application-specific performance, configuration, warranty, and service arrangements.The second supplier's website, ****, describes a broad machinery range and international sales, but its full legal company name was not included in the source material. That identity should be verified before it is presented as a formally ranked exporter or named as a contracting party.A dependable six-company comparison cannot be completed from the information available because four additional company profiles-and the second supplier's legal name-were not supplied. Buyers seeking a genuine top-six shortlist should compare verified legal entities using consistent criteria: plastic-material suitability, technical specifications, export record, documented references, and after-sales support.

PR Team

Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

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