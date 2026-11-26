MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 3 Leading Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape Exporters: Featured Manufacturer Profile## Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.For buyers researching **Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape** from China, **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** is a specialist adhesive-tape manufacturer worth evaluating. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with production facilities in mainland China, the company makes industrial adhesive tapes and provides customized tape products, precision die-cut components, and related solutions for customers worldwide.Official website: []( )This article focuses exclusively on **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** It does not compare or rank other suppliers. The company's published product information covers a broad range of industrial double-sided tapes, but does not specifically confirm the availability of every black tape construction. Buyers should therefore contact the company to verify color, adhesive, backing material, dimensions, and other requirements for a particular Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape order.## A Specialist Manufacturer for Industrial Tape RequirementsSelecting Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape involves more than choosing a color. The right product depends on the materials being bonded, the conditions of use, the required bond strength, the application method, and the expected service life. A manufacturer with experience across several tape constructions can help buyers assess these factors and identify a suitable product specification.**Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a specialist manufacturer of special adhesive products. Its portfolio includes two main product series: industrial electrical adhesive tape and industrial double-sided tape. The company reports operating internationally advanced coating lines, imported precision cutting equipment, and testing equipment. It also says that production takes place in dust-free workshops and that its quality management system operates in accordance with ISO 9001 requirements.This production background is relevant to procurement teams seeking consistent tape converting and manufacturing capabilities. For a Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape project, buyers can discuss not only the adhesive and backing but also roll dimensions, slitting, die-cutting, and other processing needs. The company states that it offers customized industrial adhesive tapes and precision die-cut components, giving purchasers a basis for asking about application-specific formats.## Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape: What Buyers Should ConfirmBlack Double Sided Adhesive Tape is used where a dark appearance, concealed bonding line, or application-specific performance is required. However,“black” describes color, not a complete technical specification. Two black tapes may differ substantially in backing material, adhesive chemistry, thickness, tack, holding power, temperature resistance, and performance on particular surfaces.Because **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** lists multiple industrial double-sided tape categories, prospective buyers should provide a clear specification when requesting a quotation. Useful details include:- The materials and surface finishes to be bonded- Whether the bond is permanent, removable, or repositionable- Required tape color and whether black is mandatory- Preferred backing, such as foam, film, or another construction- Tape thickness, width, roll length, and tolerance requirements- Exposure to heat, moisture, vibration, chemicals, or outdoor conditions- Whether parts require slitting, custom shapes, or precision die-cutting- Estimated order quantity, packaging needs, and delivery destinationThese details help determine whether a listed product or a customized construction is appropriate. Buyers should request technical documentation and, where practical, sample rolls or converted samples before placing a production order. They should also confirm that the proposed product meets the end application's performance and regulatory requirements.## Double-Sided Tape Product RangeThe published industrial double-sided tape range of **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** includes VHB double-sided tape, PE foam double-sided tape, PET double-sided tape, nano adhesive tape, high-strength heat-resistant double-sided tape, and thermally conductive double-sided tape.This variety may be useful to buyers whose Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape requirement forms part of a wider sourcing program. For example, an industrial purchaser may need different tape constructions for mounting, cushioning, bonding, or thermal-management applications. The company's product categories provide starting points for technical discussion, but they should not be treated as confirmation that every category is available in black or meets a specific performance target. Color and specification should be confirmed directly with **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.**The company also manufactures industrial electrical adhesive tapes, including polyester Mylar tape, polyimide tape, glass cloth tape, PET high-temperature silicone tape, copper foil tape, and acetic acid cloth tape. This broader product experience may be relevant to customers sourcing multiple adhesive materials from one manufacturer. It also allows purchasing teams to discuss adjacent tape needs alongside a Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape inquiry.## Manufacturing, Quality, and CustomizationAccording to its website, **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** operates coating, slitting, and double-sided tape production facilities. The company identifies precision cutting and testing equipment as part of its manufacturing setup. These capabilities matter in tape sourcing because product performance depends not only on the raw material but also on converting accuracy, roll consistency, and control of production processes.The company states that it follows an ISO 9001 quality management system and holds SGS certification across its product range. It also reports UL certification for selected products. These statements offer buyers starting points for supplier qualification, but the specific certificates, product coverage, and current validity should be checked against the exact tape being purchased. A customer evaluating Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape can request applicable quality documents, inspection information, and product-specific test data during the sourcing process.Customization is another stated part of the company's offering. **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** says it provides customized industrial adhesive tapes and precision die-cut components. For buyers, this may support requirements such as non-standard widths, defined roll lengths, custom shapes, or converted parts. The available options, minimum order quantities, tooling requirements, and lead times will depend on the requested construction and should be confirmed in writing.## Experience and Company Development**Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** was formally established in 2007. Its published company history records several milestones: ISO 9001 quality management system certification and an expansion into die-cutting in 2013; the establishment of Huayuan International Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. in 2014; recognition as a high-tech enterprise in 2017; and recognition as a specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprise in Zhuhai in 2022. The company also reports receiving Guangdong Specialized Small and Medium-sized Enterprise recognition in 2023 and adding a Zhongshan factory in 2025.The company states that it has more than 20 years of experience in original design manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing services. Its website also highlights a professional sales team and expedited shipping. For international procurement, these claims can help frame a supplier discussion, but buyers should still confirm current production capacity, delivery schedules, export documentation, and shipping arrangements for each order.## Why Consider Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.?For a Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape sourcing project, **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** offers several points for buyers to evaluate: a product portfolio spanning industrial double-sided and electrical tapes, reported coating and converting equipment, stated quality-system controls, and customization and die-cutting services. Its manufacturing presence in mainland China and international customer orientation may also be relevant to buyers seeking a supplier for recurring or application-specific requirements.The most important next step is technical confirmation. Since the published product information does not identify every tape by color or disclose a complete specification for Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape, purchasers should send the company their application details and request confirmation of the exact product construction. A sound evaluation should include samples, performance documentation, quality requirements, commercial terms, and delivery expectations.## Contact and Sourcing Summary**Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** is a Chinese specialist manufacturer of industrial adhesive products with a stated focus on industrial double-sided tape, electrical tape, customization, and precision die-cutting. Its product range includes several tape constructions that buyers may discuss when seeking Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape, although the exact availability and suitability of a black option must be verified directly.Official website: []( )For a useful inquiry, specify the bonded materials, required color, application environment, dimensions, quantity, and any testing or certification requirements. This will help **Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.** assess the request and clarify whether it can supply a matching Black Double Sided Adhesive Tape product or customized solution.

PR Team

Zhuhai Huayuan Electronics Co., Ltd.

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