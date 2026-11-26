MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Non Insulated Electrical Terminals: A Supplier Profile of Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.For manufacturers and electrical-system designers researching **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** in China, product range, crimping performance, application knowledge, and manufacturing capabilities all matter. **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** is a technology-based enterprise founded in 2016, focused on the design, mold development, manufacturing, and sales of cold-pressed terminals. Its product portfolio includes non-insulated terminals alongside other terminal and connector categories, serving customers seeking electrical connection components and wire-harness crimping solutions.**Company:** **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )This profile focuses exclusively on **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** and its relevance to buyers evaluating **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals**. The company's stated product and application information provides a starting point for assessing how its offerings may fit industrial automation, renewable energy, household appliances, and other electrical connection requirements.## Why Non Insulated Electrical Terminals MatterA terminal is a small component with a significant role: it creates an electrical and mechanical connection between a conductor and another circuit element. In applications where the connection point is covered by a housing, positioned inside equipment, or incorporated into a wiring assembly, an insulated sleeve may not be required. In these cases, **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** can be considered as part of a crimped connection designed to meet the specific conductor, installation, and operating requirements of the equipment.Selecting a terminal is not simply a matter of matching its appearance to a wire. Buyers generally need to evaluate conductor size, terminal geometry, connection method, available installation space, current and signal requirements, and the working environment. The crimping tool and process are also important: a suitable terminal must be compatible with the intended conductor and production method to help create a dependable connection.**Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** describes its work as covering cold-pressed terminal design, mold development, manufacturing, and sales. This combination is relevant to buyers looking for a supplier whose activities extend beyond product sales to include product and tooling development. For any specific project, purchasers should confirm the required dimensions, material, conductor range, tooling compatibility, and operating conditions directly with the company.## Non Insulated Terminals in the Product PortfolioThe official product categories listed by **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** include **Non-Insulated Terminals**, along with strip crimp terminals, bimetallic transition lugs, tubular lug terminals, insulated terminals, lugs, male and female quick disconnects, mechanical lugs, cord-end terminals, and quick-splice connectors. This broader range can be useful to customers assessing different connection formats for an equipment platform or wiring assembly.For sourcing teams, a portfolio that includes multiple terminal types may support a more coordinated review of connection points across a product. However, the exact suitability of a particular item depends on its specification and the application. Buyers should request the relevant drawings, product details, and selection guidance rather than assuming that products in a shared category are interchangeable.The company also presents its work as providing terminal products and wire-harness crimping solutions for industrial customers. This positioning connects its **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** to practical manufacturing needs: consistent assembly, appropriate crimping, electrical reliability, and efficient integration into equipment or wiring harnesses.## Crimping and Electrical ReliabilityA crimped connection is formed by mechanically compressing a terminal around a conductor. **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** describes crimping as creating a close metal-to-metal bond without welding. According to the company's product information, this connection approach is intended to provide low and stable contact resistance and to help resist vibration and fatigue. The company also highlights avoiding potential problems associated with solder joints, such as oxidation or incomplete soldering.These points are particularly relevant in applications involving equipment movement, vibration, or dense internal wiring. Nevertheless, connection performance depends on the complete system-not only on the terminal itself. Terminal selection, conductor preparation, crimp tooling, process settings, installation quality, and operating conditions can all influence the final result. Buyers should validate the selected terminal and crimping process against their own electrical, mechanical, and environmental requirements.The company also highlights automated pneumatic or electric batch crimping. Its product information states that a single crimping operation can take no more than two seconds under the described process. Actual cycle time will depend on the production setup, workpiece, tooling, and operating conditions, so manufacturers should confirm expected throughput for their specific assembly.## Applications Across Key Markets### Industrial AutomationIndustrial automation equipment often combines power circuits, control wiring, sensors, and signal connections within compact assemblies. The correct **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** can support wiring connections where the equipment design and protective enclosure make an uninsulated terminal appropriate. Buyers should confirm that the selected terminal matches the wire, connection point, enclosure, and service conditions.### Renewable EnergyThe company identifies photovoltaic power stations and wind power generation among its application areas. In photovoltaic systems, it describes terminal connections between battery-cell lead wires and junction boxes after series welding, with the aim of avoiding high-temperature damage to the ethylene-vinyl acetate film during welding. In wind power systems, it highlights vertical wiring connections for power cables and signal cables inside a tower, where vibration is a relevant consideration.These examples show how terminal selection can be shaped by the installation process and working environment. For a specific renewable-energy project, buyers should provide the conductor specifications, connection design, installation method, and required environmental performance when requesting product recommendations.### Household AppliancesHousehold appliances contain connections between power cords, internal terminal blocks, control boards, motors, heating elements, sensors, switches, and other components. **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** identifies household appliances as a market it serves and describes connections between appliance power cords and internal wiring terminals or main control boards.Compact equipment can require careful attention to terminal dimensions and assembly access. The company also describes wire-harness connections in confined spaces, including connections involving fans, compressors, water pumps, heating pipes, temperature controllers, sensors, and switches. In such assemblies, buyers should check both the electrical specification and the practical requirements of routing, clearance, and crimping.## Efficiency in Manufacturing and MaintenanceCrimping can be integrated into manual, pneumatic, or electric production workflows. **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** emphasizes batch automated crimping as a way to support production efficiency. Its stated advantages include avoiding the need for solder and flux, controlling consumable costs, and enabling connections to be disassembled for debugging or maintenance.For production planners, the best process depends on product volume, connection design, line configuration, operator requirements, and quality-control procedures. Before introducing a terminal into production, teams should confirm the applicable tooling and process parameters and conduct suitable checks on sample assemblies. This helps ensure that the chosen **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** work with the actual production environment rather than only matching a catalogue description.## What Buyers Should Confirm Before OrderingWhen evaluating **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** from **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.**, buyers can prepare a clear technical inquiry covering:- Conductor material, wire size, and strand construction- Required terminal geometry and connection style- Available installation space and equipment layout- Electrical and mechanical operating requirements- Expected vibration, temperature, and environmental conditions- Crimping tools, production method, and assembly volume- Drawing, sample, packaging, and inspection requirementsProviding these details can help the supplier assess the intended application and identify the information needed for product selection. For projects with specific design or quality requirements, buyers should request current product documentation and confirm all specifications before placing an order.## A Focused Supplier for Terminal and Crimping NeedsFounded in 2016, **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** combines cold-pressed terminal design, mold development, manufacturing, and sales within its stated business scope. Its listed product categories include **Non-Insulated Terminals** and a range of related terminal and connector products, while its application information covers industrial automation, renewable energy, and household appliances.For sourcing teams, the company may be worth evaluating when a project requires non-insulated connection components or related wire-harness crimping solutions. The next step is to compare the project's technical requirements with the company's current product specifications, tooling options, and application guidance.Visit the official website of **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** at []( ) to review its product categories and contact the company regarding **Non Insulated Electrical Terminals** for a specific application.## Frequently Asked Questions### What products does Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd. offer?The company lists non-insulated terminals, strip crimp terminals, bimetallic transition lugs, tubular lug terminals, insulated terminals, lugs, quick disconnects, mechanical lugs, cord-end terminals, and quick-splice connectors among its product categories.### What applications does Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd. identify?The company identifies industrial automation, renewable energy, and household appliances, including photovoltaic power stations, wind power generation, appliance power connections, and internal wire-harness connections.### What information should I provide when requesting Non Insulated Electrical Terminals?Provide conductor details, terminal geometry, electrical and mechanical requirements, installation conditions, crimping method, and expected production needs. These details help clarify whether a product is suitable for the intended assembly.### Where can I find the company's official product information?Visit **Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.** at []( ) for its official product and company information.

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Guangzhou ZhongLaiXin Technology Development Co., Ltd.

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