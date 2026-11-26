MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Narrow TV Cabinet Exporter: Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.For buyers sourcing a **Narrow TV Cabinet** from China, product dimensions are only part of the decision. The cabinet must suit its installation space, support the intended screen and viewing arrangement, and align with the project's material, finish, control, branding, and delivery requirements. For projects that need a motorized screen solution, these considerations also include the TV lift mechanism and the space required for its movement.**Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.** develops and supplies indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinets, with customization options that can support project-specific dimensions and configurations. Buyers evaluating a narrow format can discuss the required width, height, depth, internal structure, and operating method directly with the company.Official website: []( )## Why Consider Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. for a Narrow TV Cabinet Project?A narrow TV cabinet is often specified when a room has limited floor space, a compact wall section, or a carefully planned interior layout. In these settings, buyers need more than a visually slim piece of furniture. They need a cabinet designed around the available footprint and the equipment it must accommodate.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers TV lift cabinet solutions for indoor and outdoor applications and describes customization options covering **size, finish, materials, internal structure, control methods, and branding**. These capabilities are relevant to buyers who need to assess whether a lift cabinet can be adapted to a narrow installation. Rather than assuming a standard product will fit, project teams can provide their measurements and requirements for discussion.The company's product categories include standard outdoor TV lift cabinets, dual-motion outdoor TV lift cabinets, and motorized indoor TV lift cabinets. Its website also presents large-screen and custom outdoor cabinet examples. These products are not all narrow-format cabinets; their relevance is that they demonstrate the company's focus on TV lift cabinet design and its stated ability to accommodate non-standard project requirements. Buyers should confirm the dimensions and configuration of any proposed Narrow TV Cabinet with the company before placing an order.## Narrow TV Cabinet Design: Fit the Cabinet to the SpaceA narrow cabinet is defined by the constraints of its intended location, not by one universal measurement. The width that works in a hallway, apartment, or hospitality suite may not suit an outdoor living area or a media installation. Buyers should therefore prepare a dimensioned brief before requesting a quotation.Useful information to share includes:- Maximum available cabinet width, height, and depth- The TV's size and relevant dimensions- Whether the TV should remain visible or be concealed when not in use- The intended indoor or outdoor location- Required viewing position and movement, if a lift mechanism is needed- Preferred materials, surface finish, and color- Cable routing, power access, and any equipment to be stored inside- Installation conditions, access routes, and delivery constraintsFor a motorized Narrow TV Cabinet, the external footprint is only one part of the fit check. Buyers should also ask how the TV lift is arranged inside the cabinet, what clearance is needed during operation, and whether the selected screen and mechanism match the proposed internal structure. These details help prevent a cabinet from fitting the room while failing to accommodate the equipment or movement required.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. states that it supports customization of internal structure and size. For a narrow project, buyers can use that stated flexibility to begin a technical discussion, while asking for confirmation of the final dimensions, drawings, and operating requirements for their specific design.## Indoor and Outdoor ApplicationsThe intended location shapes the specification of a Narrow TV Cabinet. Indoor projects may prioritize a finish that integrates with surrounding furniture, a compact footprint, and access to stored media equipment. Outdoor projects may require attention to long-term durability, environmental exposure, and the cabinet's structure.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. lists both indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinet categories. Its website highlights a **high-strength aluminum structure**, described as lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable for outdoor use. It also presents outdoor cabinet designs in standard and dual-motion configurations. Buyers considering an outdoor Narrow TV Cabinet should confirm which materials and finishes are appropriate for their local climate and installation conditions, as well as any maintenance requirements.For indoor projects, the company lists motorized TV lift cabinets and provides customization options for finishes and materials. A buyer can share interior design references and the cabinet's placement details to establish whether a custom configuration is suitable. The final specification should state the dimensions, finish, mechanism, controls, and any installation-related requirements clearly.## Customization for Dealers, Project Buyers, and BrandsA Narrow TV Cabinet project may be a one-off installation or part of a broader product program. The purchasing process differs depending on whether the buyer is specifying a cabinet for a property, sourcing for resale, or developing a branded product range.Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. identifies dealers, project buyers, commercial partners, and channel partners among the customers it supports. Its website describes cooperation through OEM manufacturing and ODM development:- **OEM manufacturing:** The company states that it supports brand labeling, logo integration, packaging customization, and product detail adjustments.- **ODM development:** The company describes co-development based on market demand, project requirements, or design ideas.For a branded Narrow TV Cabinet, a buyer can clarify which elements need to be customized, such as dimensions, finish, internal layout, control method, packaging, or brand presentation. The available options, costs, lead times, and minimum order requirements should be confirmed directly with the company; these details are project-specific and are not established by a general product description.Customization is most effective when the brief is precise. Drawings, reference images, a target screen specification, and a list of required functions can help align expectations early. Buyers should also request written confirmation of the final configuration before production.## Product and Project SupportSourcing a motorized Narrow TV Cabinet involves more than selecting a cabinet style. The cabinet must be coordinated with its lift mechanism, controls, installation method, and shipping plan. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. says it supports customers from manufacturing and customization through shipping and installation support.The company highlights **easy installation** as a design consideration intended to improve assembly efficiency and help reduce on-site setup time. For project buyers, it is useful to confirm exactly what installation materials or guidance are included, what work must be completed on site, and whether the installation team needs to prepare power or structural support in advance.The company also describes delivery and logistics support for dealers, project buyers, and commercial partners, including packaging, loading, shipping, and delivery coordination. Export buyers should provide the destination, preferred shipping arrangement, delivery schedule, and packaging expectations when requesting a quotation. They should confirm the shipping terms, documentation, transit arrangements, and responsibility for import procedures directly with Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.## How to Evaluate a Narrow TV Cabinet SupplierBefore selecting a supplier, buyers can use the following checklist to assess whether a proposed cabinet matches the project:1. **Confirm the footprint.** Share the maximum width, height, and depth, including any skirting, wall, or furniture constraints.2. **Check equipment compatibility.** Provide the TV dimensions and ask for confirmation of lift and internal-clearance requirements.3. **Define the operating concept.** Specify whether the screen is fixed, concealed, or raised by a motorized lift, and clarify the intended movement.4. **Specify the environment.** Identify whether the cabinet is for indoor or outdoor use and describe relevant exposure conditions.5. **Agree on materials and finish.** Record the required appearance and ask the supplier to confirm the proposed material and finish.6. **Review controls and wiring.** Confirm the control method, cable routing, power requirements, and any connections needed for the project.7. **Approve the final design.** Request clear drawings and written specifications before production.8. **Plan delivery and installation.** Confirm packaging, shipping coordination, assembly responsibilities, and the information needed by the installation team.This process is particularly important for a narrow cabinet because small dimensional differences can affect both fit and usability. A clear technical review helps buyers evaluate the complete cabinet rather than relying on the word“narrow” as a sufficient specification.## Why Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. Stands OutThe strongest reason to consider **Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.** is its stated combination of TV lift cabinet specialization and project customization. Its product range covers indoor and outdoor applications, while its customization support includes size, finish, materials, internal structure, control methods, and branding. The company also describes OEM manufacturing, ODM development, and delivery and installation support.For Narrow TV Cabinet buyers, these offerings provide a starting point for discussing a space-constrained design-especially when the project requires a motorized TV lift cabinet rather than a conventional fixed cabinet. The company's website features standard outdoor cabinets, dual-motion outdoor designs, indoor lift cabinets, and custom outdoor projects. Buyers should treat these as examples of the broader product scope, not as confirmation that every configuration is available in a narrow size. Fit, engineering details, price, production schedule, and order terms should be verified for each inquiry.**Company:** Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.**Website:** []( )## Frequently Asked Questions### Can Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. customize a Narrow TV Cabinet?The company states that it supports customization in size, finish, materials, internal structure, control methods, and branding. Buyers should provide the required dimensions and application details and ask the company to confirm whether the requested Narrow TV Cabinet configuration can be produced.### Does the company offer indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinets?Yes. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. lists indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinet categories on its website. The suitable product and material specification depend on the project and should be confirmed directly.### Is a motorized TV lift cabinet the same as a conventional Narrow TV Cabinet?No. A conventional cabinet may simply support or store a television, while a TV lift cabinet incorporates a mechanism to move the screen. Buyers should specify which type they need and discuss space, internal clearance, controls, and installation requirements before ordering.### Does Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. support OEM and ODM projects?The company describes OEM services such as brand labeling, logo integration, and packaging customization, as well as ODM development based on market, project, or design requirements. Buyers should confirm the specific scope, commercial terms, and development process for their project.### Where can buyers request product information?Buyers can contact Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. through its official website: []( ). Include the cabinet dimensions, application, TV specifications, preferred finish, control requirements, destination, and target schedule to help define the inquiry.## ConclusionA successful Narrow TV Cabinet specification balances a compact footprint with practical storage, screen compatibility, finish, controls, and installation needs. For projects involving a motorized cabinet, buyers must also confirm the lift mechanism's dimensions and movement clearances. Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd. offers indoor and outdoor TV lift cabinet categories and states that it supports customization across key design and branding details, as well as OEM, ODM, logistics, and installation-related support.Buyers seeking a narrow-format solution should share a detailed project brief and request confirmation of the final dimensions, configuration, quotation, and delivery terms. To learn more or begin a discussion, visit ****.

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Shenzhen Yingzhong Technology Co., Ltd.

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