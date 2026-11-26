MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAOZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes: A China Supplier Profile of Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes combine an elegant unboxing experience with practical product protection. Their sliding inner tray makes it easy to present delicate macarons neatly, while a customizable outer sleeve offers space for branding, product information, and seasonal designs. For bakeries, confectionery brands, distributors, and retailers seeking custom packaging from China, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** is a manufacturer to consider.Based in China, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** focuses on food packaging and provides original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services. The company describes its work as serving global customers with reliable packaging solutions, attentive service, and a focus on production details. Its published capabilities include a team of more than 60 professional staff, a factory area of more than 10,000 square meters, and more than 12 pieces of advanced equipment. These resources may make the company relevant to buyers developing custom Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes, particularly when product dimensions, materials, and branding requirements need to be tailored.Official website: []( )## Why Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes MatterMacarons are visually distinctive but fragile. Their delicate shells can crack or become damaged when packaging shifts, is compressed, or does not adequately separate individual pieces. At the same time, confectionery packaging must do more than protect the product: it can shape a customer's first impression, communicate brand quality, and support gifting, retail display, and online delivery.Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes address these needs through a sliding-box format. Typically, an outer sleeve surrounds an inner tray that can be pulled out for access. Depending on the design, the tray may include inserts or cavities that keep each macaron in place. The sliding structure can also create a more deliberate presentation than a simple folding carton, making it suitable for premium assortments, gift sets, limited-edition collections, and branded retail packaging.For brands evaluating this style, key considerations include the number and size of macarons, insert layout, paperboard weight, finish, closure fit, and intended distribution conditions. A box designed for in-store gifting may have different requirements from packaging intended for parcel delivery or wholesale handling. Buyers should therefore provide a clear product brief and request a sample before approving a production run.## What Makes Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd. Relevant**Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a custom food packaging manufacturer with experience in packaging production and a team spanning research and development, technical production, quality inspection, and customer service. That combination is relevant to custom Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes because a successful package depends on more than artwork. Its structure must fit the product, the materials must suit food packaging, and the finished components must work consistently when assembled and handled.The company's stated production experience exceeds six years. It also reports having more than 60 professional team members and a factory area exceeding 10,000 square meters. These details give prospective buyers a starting point for understanding the company's manufacturing scale. They do not, by themselves, establish the production capacity or lead time for a particular order; those details should be confirmed directly against the project's specifications and schedule.The company highlights original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services. For a buyer developing Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes, this can be useful when the required solution differs from a standard carton. A customer may need a specific tray size, a distinctive sleeve structure, custom printed graphics, or an insert planned around a particular assortment. The company's website describes a focus on tailoring packaging solutions, so buyers can use an inquiry to establish whether their desired drawer construction and finishing details can be produced.## Materials, Food Safety, and SustainabilityMaterial selection is central to packaging for edible products. **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** states that it uses food-grade white paperboard and recyclable polyethylene terephthalate materials in its packaging range, and describes its material approach as prioritizing food safety and recyclability. These claims are relevant to brands seeking Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes that balance presentation, product protection, and environmental considerations.Because material suitability depends on the exact packaging construction and the intended use, buyers should request documentation for the materials proposed for their order. They should clarify whether the paperboard or any insert will directly contact the macarons, whether a food-safe barrier or liner is needed, and which components are recyclable in their target markets. If a transparent window or other plastic component is part of the design, its dimensions, attachment method, and local disposal requirements should also be discussed.The company refers to food-contact-material certification and recyclable packaging solutions in its website information. Buyers should ask for current certificates or supporting documents that apply to the specific materials and products being quoted. This helps ensure that the selected Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes meet the buyer's regulatory, quality, and sustainability requirements rather than relying on a general description alone.## Customization for Brands and RetailersCustomization is often the reason brands choose Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes. The outer sleeve can carry a logo, brand colors, product details, or artwork for a holiday or special collection. The inner tray can be planned to fit the number of macarons and the arrangement required for presentation. Buyers may also ask about surface treatments and structural options, subject to the manufacturer's available processes and a confirmed sample.**Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** describes its service model as providing tailored packaging solutions to global customers. To make a project assessment efficient, purchasers should send the company a complete brief that includes the dimensions and weight of each macaron, the number of pieces per box, the preferred arrangement, artwork files, target materials, order quantity, and delivery destination. Reference images or an existing sample can help clarify the desired sliding action and overall appearance.It is also useful to specify how the packaging will be sold and transported. A gift box may prioritize appearance and tactile quality, while a box for e-commerce may require extra attention to fit, resistance to movement, and protective outer shipping packaging. Discussing these use cases early can help align the box structure with the product journey from packing to customer delivery.Before full production, buyers should review a physical sample for tray movement, sleeve fit, print color, assembly, and the way the macarons sit inside the box. For food packaging, sample review should also include the materials and any insert or liner that will be used in the final order. A signed-off sample and written specifications can reduce misunderstandings during manufacturing.## Production and Quality ConsiderationsAccording to its company information, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** combines experienced research and development personnel, skilled technicians, quality inspectors, and service staff. It also reports operating more than 12 pieces of advanced equipment and emphasizes production details, craftsmanship, and efficiency. For custom Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes, these capabilities are relevant to structural development, print execution, cutting, assembly, and inspection.A buyer should still confirm the quality-control steps that apply to a specific project. Useful questions include how dimensions are checked, how printing is approved, how defects are handled, and whether the company can provide photographs or inspection records before dispatch. For repeat orders, it is important to document the approved box measurements, materials, artwork version, insert layout, and tolerances so that subsequent production can follow the same specification.Order planning matters as much as production capability. Buyers should request a quotation that separates the relevant costs, such as sampling, tooling or structural development if applicable, unit pricing, packaging for shipment, and freight arrangements. They should also confirm minimum order quantities, sample timing, mass-production lead time, payment terms, and the process for approving artwork. These details can vary by box design, order volume, material, and destination.## International Supply and Customer Service**Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** states that it has served major clients in the Middle East and Southeast Asia and aims to support customers worldwide. That international orientation may be useful for buyers sourcing Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes for cross-border business. However, export readiness should be assessed for the specific destination and order. Buyers should confirm shipping options, export documentation, delivery terms, carton specifications, and the party responsible for arranging freight.Clear communication is especially important when ordering custom packaging from overseas. A detailed quotation, approved sample, and complete production specification provide a shared reference for both buyer and manufacturer. Buyers can also ask how the company manages order updates, sample feedback, artwork revisions, and post-production concerns. Establishing these points before placing an order helps create a more predictable process.The company's website presents its service approach as combining professional production with customer support. Prospective customers can contact **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** through its official website to discuss product requirements, request a quotation, and determine whether its current manufacturing capabilities fit a Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes project.## How to Evaluate a Project with Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.A focused inquiry helps **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** assess a custom project more accurately. Buyers should provide:- The number of macarons per box and the dimensions of each piece.- The preferred drawer-style structure, including sleeve and tray requirements.- Any insert, divider, or product-separation needs.- The desired paperboard, surface finish, and any transparent components.- Branding artwork, color references, and required product information.- The target order quantity, delivery destination, and required schedule.- Any food-contact, recyclability, or market-specific compliance requirements.Once the company responds, buyers can compare the proposed specification with their own requirements. The most important step is to verify that the sample reflects the intended production design. A sample that slides smoothly, holds the macarons securely, and presents the artwork as expected offers a stronger basis for approval than a quotation alone.## Final AssessmentFor companies sourcing custom Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes from China, **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.** offers a food-packaging-focused manufacturing profile, original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services, and stated experience serving customers in international markets. Its reported team size, factory area, equipment base, and emphasis on food-grade and recyclable materials provide useful points for an initial supplier assessment.The available company information does not confirm a standardized Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes model or the precise specifications available for every project. Buyers should therefore treat the format as a custom inquiry: provide a detailed brief, ask for material and compliance documentation, confirm production and export terms, and approve a physical sample before placing a full order.For product details and a direct project discussion, visit the official website of **Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.**: []( ).

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Chaozhou Weiting Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

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China Top 3 Leading Drawer-Style Macaron Boxes Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 26, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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